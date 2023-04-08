Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XIs for Match 12 of IPL 2023

One of the most highly anticipated fixtures in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will headline a double-header on Saturday, April 8.

The Men in Yellow put their first points on the board in the previous game, but traveling to the Wankhede Stadium and facing up against their eternal rivals will be a different challenge altogether. Although MI commenced their campaign with a loss, they have the batting firepower to challenge the Super Kings' bowlers.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 12 of IPL 2023 between MI and CSK.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

MI vs CSK: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma's IPL returns have been far from impressive

MI have no real reasons to make any changes. Hrithik Shokeen was taken for a few runs in the previous game, but he will be of vital importance against a CSK batting lineup stacked with left-handers.

Deepak Chahar has looked way off the pace, and Mumbai's struggling opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will want to make the most of that. The middle order, meanwhile, will look to take on CSK's rather insipid bowling attack in friendly batting conditions.

Jason Behrendorff could come in as an impact player if MI bat first, with Piyush Chawla likely to play a role as the primary wrist-spinner.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 12 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff.

Impact player candidates: Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani.

MI vs CSK: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Devon Conway suffered a mishap when CSK played MI in IPL 2022

The Wankhede Stadium hasn't helped the spinners much over the last few IPL seasons, and CSK might not be able to retain Mitchell Santner in their playing XI. Although the Kiwi left-arm spinner sent down a superb spell in the last game, MS Dhoni and Co. will probably need an extra pacer.

They would have to choose between Sisanda Magala and Dwaine Pretorius, with both offering batting depth. Magala's extra pace and excellent recent form could tilt the scales in his favor.

The rest of the CSK playing XI is likely to look similar, with Dhoni not being a fan of regular changes. Tushar Deshpande could continue to come off the bench as an impact sub.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 12 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Impact player candidates: Tushar Deshpande, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh.

