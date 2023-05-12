Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans for Match 57 of IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 57 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

With six wins from 11 matches, Mumbai are currently placed fourth in the standings. They've won three out of their last five games and are on the back of a superb win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

However, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be under the pump when they take on the table-toppers, who can seal a top-two spot with a win. The Rajasthan Royals' (RR) annihilation of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) means that they've leapfrogged with MI owing to their superior net run rate, although they have played an extra game.

The five-time champions will not look to make too many changes to their side but a returning player and some matchups in the bowling department could result in a couple of tweaks.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 57 of IPL 2023 against GT.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

MI vs GT: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

MI have brought Jason Behrendorff back into the playing XI

Tilak Varma has missed MI's last two matches with illness, and the batter is all set to return to the fold against GT. If he does so, the home side might have to sideline Vishnu Vinod, who received his maiden cap in the previous game and seemed all set to come on as an impact sub.

Mumbai played the last game with three specialist pacers in Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal. The same could continue against the Titans, although Rohit should keep an eye on his usage of Madhwal.

Nehal Wadhera might have to move down the order slightly to accommodate for Tilak, while MI might be tempted to bring in Kumar Kartikeya as an impact sub if they want to beef up their bowling attack in the second innings.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 57 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal.

Impact player candidates: Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen.

