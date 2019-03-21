×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Team Composition & Analysis for IPL 2019

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
234   //    21 Mar 2019, 16:07 IST

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

Much of Mumbai Indians woes in 2018 came down to a lack of a potent middle-order and lack of support to Jasprit Bumrah in the fast bowling department. At the recently concluded IPL auctions in Jaipur, the Rohit Sharma-led unit tried to plug in the aforementioned holes with some smart buys that have the potential to serve them good in the coming season.

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar

Released: Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba

Traded: Quinton de Kock from RCB

Players Bought:

Barinder Sran – Rs 3.40 crore, Pankaj Jaiswal – Rs 20 lakh, Rasikh Salam – Rs 20 lakh, Yuvraj Singh – Rs 1 crore, Lasith Malinga – Rs 2 crore, Anmolpreet Singh – Rs 80 lakh

Here's a point-by-point analysis of Mumbai Indians squad


Batting

Mumbai Indians traded Quinton de Kock from Royal Challengers Bangalore prior to the auctions and now have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, rookie Anmolpreet Singh and Ishan Ishan in their line-up.

Last year, due to a lack of quality middle-order batsmen, Rohit Sharma had to slot himself down the order. This year, MI tried to plug the holes by opting for Yuvraj Singh.

With Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis at the top of the order, Rohit Sharma could slot himself at the No.3 spot while Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh can lead the middle-order.

Advertisement

All-rounders

In Ben Cutting, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard, Mumbai Indians have three world-class all-rounders who can help change the course of the game with both bat and ball.

This will be a crucial season for Kieron Pollard. The veteran all-rounder had a lackluster season last year, adding to his teams' misery. Krunal Pandya had a great start to his T20I debut and will look to carry his form for the franchise. Ben Cutting has been in great form for various T20 franchises across the world, Indians would do well to make better use of him unlike they did last year.


Bowlers

Spinners

Mayank Markande bamboozled the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in his debut year at the IPL last year but tapered off at the backend of the season. One year later, with the experience of playing for India A and India U23, for whom he emerged as one of the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded ACC Cup, Markande is primed to lead the spin bowling department with able backups in the form of Anukul Roy and Rahul Chahar.

Fast Bowling

This was a key area of concern for the three-time champions last year. In the absence of Lasith Malinga and inconsistent performances from the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Mitchell McClenaghan, Mumbai Indians struggled to find an able partner for Jasprit Bumrah.

This year, though, after having released Rahman, Mumbai roped in veteran Lasith Malinga back into the set-up, and with Jason Behendroff, Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne serving as ideal backups, the fast bowling looks as potent as ever.

Ratings –

Batting – 8/10

All-rounders – 9/10

Bowling – 9.5/10

Please put your comments here on the Mumbai Indians team and if they have a chance to reclaim their title.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Quinton de Kock
The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
The Bharat Army is the Indian Cricket Team's No.1 Global Supporter Group. The Bharat Army has become famous in its association with Team India for its passionate and committed support travelling around the world supporting Team India for almost 20 years. Visit https://www.bharatarmy.com for more details and Register yourself as a Member for Free.
IPL 2019: 5 Opening combinations for Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 possible opening options for the Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of Mumbai Indians squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Team Preview: Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team - Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players that could turn the tables for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest XI for their match against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians: IPL 2019 Schedule: Complete time-table with venue details and match timings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Most important players for Mumbai Indians this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us