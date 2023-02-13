Mumbai Indians WPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought in WPL Auction by MI

Arguably the most successful franchise in IPL history, Mumbai Indians (MI) have been able to assemble a powerful squad in the WPL 2023 auction. They signed a total of 17 players and managed to find a great balance between star quality and also some domestic talent, thanks to their scouting.

The five-time IPL champions are likely to appoint Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of their side. After missing out on Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, MI ensured they got Indian captain Harmanpreet in their ranks and will definitely be buoyed by the experience that she brings to the table.

Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Chloe Tryon provide depth in both the batting and bowling departments, something that has been a hallmark of the Mumbai Indians sides over the years.

There have also been some lesser-known names picked up by MI, but their world-class scouting system can't be doubted with the number of stars that it has given to the Indian men's cricket team.

With great talent and a potentially strong leader in Harmanpreet Kaur, MI would like to kickstart their WPL history by winning the inaugural edition.

MI WPL 2023 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Chintamani Kalita, Neelam Bisht.

Players bought by MI with prices in WPL Auction 2023

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - ₹1.8 crore

#2 Nat Sciver - ₹3.2 crore

#3 Amelia Kerr - ₹1 crore

#4 Pooja Vastrakar - ₹1.9 crore

#5 Yastika Bhatia - ₹1.5 crore

#6 Heather Graham - ₹30 lakh

#7 Isabelle Wong - ₹30 lakh

#8 Amanjot Kaur - ₹50 lakh

#9 Dhara Gujjar - ₹10 lakh

#10 Saika Ishaque - ₹10 lakh

#11 Hayley Matthews - ₹40 lakh

#12 Chloe Tryon - ₹30 lakh

#13 Humairaa Kaazi - ₹10 lakh

#14 Priyanka Bala - ₹10 lakh

#15 Sonam Yadav - ₹10 lakh

#16 Chintamani Kalita - ₹10 lakh

#17 Neelam Bisht - ₹10 lakh

