Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Muttiah Muralitharan: "Rashid will come good in Tests as well"

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan backs Rashid Khan to do well in Tests after his stupendous success in limited-overs cricket.

Ritam Basu
CONTRIBUTOR
Exclusive 02 Jun 2018, 08:14 IST
183

''The way Rashid bowled in this year's IPL reaffirmed his class'': Muralitharan
''The way Rashid bowled in this year's IPL defined his class'': Muralitharan. [Image: The Hindu]

A day after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the final of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, I spoke exclusively to Sri Lankan legend and current SRH bowling coach, Muttiah Muralitharan.

We discussed the nature of the pitch for the final the night before, Afghan teen sensation Rashid Khan’s meteoric rise as a cricketer, and the waning popularity of finger-spinners in limited-overs cricket in this short conversation.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: Was the Wankhede track used for the final of IPL 2018 initially a bit on the slower side?

Murali: Whenever a day-night match is played at the Wankhede, the teams batting second always have an advantage. Yes, the pitch was a bit sluggish to start with in the first five or six overs.

Q: Heading into the mid-innings break, did you think 178 was a par score on that surface, given the way it played out in the first innings?

Murali: The toss was a crucial factor in the final. We would have liked to bat second on that wicket, given the history of the Wankhede. Maybe two or three wickets in the first six overs of the CSK innings could have turned the tide in our favour, but unfortunately, we didn’t manage to do that, and the (CSK) batsmen batted intelligently to reach the target.

Q: Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for SRH during the recently-concluded IPL season. A few days ago, your friend and former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne rated Rashid as the best limited-overs spinner in world cricket at present. Do you agree with his opinion?

Murali: Yeah, definitely. The way he bowled in this year's IPL defined his class.

Q: What according to you is Rashid’s biggest forte as a spinner?

Murali: His quickish action and his competency to maintain a stump-to-stump line consistently.

Q: Do you think he can translate his limited-overs success into Test cricket as well?

Murali: I am sure (about it). Unlike in T20s, batsmen won’t come after you in Test cricket, so you’ll have to be patient and mentally prepared for bowling long spells, especially in the subcontinent. It will be interesting to see how he approaches the new challenge.

Q: One changing trend discernible in global cricket nowadays is that teams are tilting more towards wrist-spinners, resulting in the finger-spinners gradually falling out of favour. How do you view this new trend?

Murali: The fact that wrist-spinners can turn the ball both ways makes it difficult for batsmen to read the spin off the pitch. Hence, they are increasingly being looked upon as potent match-winners in the shorter formats.

The finger spinners, I am sure, will find their way back into the game. Remember, a decade ago it was the finger-spinners who were more in vogue compared to wrist-spinners. But things have changed now. Finger-spinners, however, are still very much part of the game. 

Q: IPL 2018 unearthed quite a few talented spinners, not just from India but from across the cricketing world. What is your assessment of young talents like Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane?

Murali: They have looked impressive from what I have seen of them so far, but they need to play more international matches to hone their skills.

Q: The Galle International Stadium, which used to be your favourite hunting ground during your playing days, was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons when match-fixing allegations were levelled against its curator. What is your take on the issue?

Murali: No comments. Next question please...

Q: What are your plans for the rest of the summer?

Murali: To spend more time with my family.

Do you think Rashid Khan is the best leg spinner in the world right now? If not him then who? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Afghanistan Cricket Muttiah Muralitharan Rashid Khan
What makes Rashid Khan the best T20 cricketer in the world 
RELATED STORY
5 world records Afghanistan cricket can boast about
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why the world's top-ranked bowler may...
RELATED STORY
Qualifier 2, SRH vs KKR: Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Qualifier 2, KKR vs SRH: Rashid Khan's cameo is...
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan: Best T20 leg-spinner in the world?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad will beat...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 foreign players of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Playoffs, SRH vs KKR: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad season review
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018