"My focus is not on that record right now" - Umran Malik keeps 'line and length' as his priority ahead of South Africa series  

Pace sensation Umran Malik has said that he is focusing on bowling in the right areas rather than breaking Shoaib Akhtar's record for the fastest delivery. The 22-year-old received his maiden national call-up for the upcoming home series against South Africa, which begins on June 9 in Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir-born bowler was given the emerging player of the award for his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He consistently breached the 150-kmph mark over the course of the tournament. Clocking an astonishing 157 kmph during the league stage, Malik held the record for the fastest delivery in IPL 2022 before Lockie Ferguson crossed the mark in the final.

Fastest delivery of IPL history:



- Lockie Ferguson - 157.3kmph.

- Shaun Tait - 157.3kmph.

- Umran Malik - 157kmph. Fastest delivery of IPL history:- Lockie Ferguson - 157.3kmph.- Shaun Tait - 157.3kmph.- Umran Malik - 157kmph.

Aspiring to help Team India record a whitewash over the visiting Proteas, Malik said in an interview with News 24 Sport:

"My focus is not on that record right now. I want to bowl well, bowl in the right areas and help my country win all five matches against South Africa. I want to keep it 150 or above to maintain my body and strength,"

The prospect was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) following a promising stint in the second leg of IPL 2021. The right-arm pacer, under the tutelage of bowling coach Dale Steyn, made the most of his raw pace in the tournament.

"Whenever I used to bowl to him, Samad would say I am bowling slow" - Umran Malik

SRH all-rounder Abdul Samad played a huge part in Malik's evolution from a net bowler into a core member of the team. Team members of the same domestic state, the pacer credited his IPL teammate for the increment in pace.

Acknowledging the role of gym work and exercise off the field in his growth, he said:

"Abul motivated me a lot. Whenever I used to bowl to him, he would say I am bowling slow. So, then I would deliver with more pace. And then the gym and proper exercise helped me in this,"

With several senior bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami rested for the series, the young pacer is likely to play a key role in the five-match T20I series. The rest of the Indian bowling unit for the home assignment is made up of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel.

