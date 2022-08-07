“My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too” - 5 times Rohit Sharma penned an emotional note

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known as one of the most calm and composed characters on the cricket field. Even under extreme pressure, he has managed to maintain his wits as a batter and leader. This is one of the reasons why he is often referred to as the new “Captain Cool” of Indian cricket, a term that is synonymous with MS Dhoni.

As a batter, Hitman holds the record for the most double hundreds in ODIs (3). He has also smashed the most number of tons in a single edition of the 50-over World Cup (five in 2019). That’s not all. He has also registered the most T20I centuries (four). He is also the first skipper to lead a team to 14 consecutive T20I wins.

While the Mumbai cricketer has remained unflustered throughout most situations, there have been a few occasions when he has poured his heart out.

In this feature, we recap five instances where Rohit penned an emotional note on social media.

#5 “Lots of fun, laugh and good cricket” - Hitman's thoughts on Praveen Kumar

Rohit Sharma (left) and Praveen Kumar. Pic: Getty Images

In October 2018, Rohit took to Twitter to share a note to former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar, who had announced his retirement from cricket. He wrote:

"We almost started at the same time playing for the country, lots of fun, laugh and good cricket. I cannot forget his spell in CB series 2nd final, it was magical. To a brother, friend and a team mate have a good retirement buddy @praveenkumar."

Kumar played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India from 2007 to 2012. His finest moment came in the 2008 CB series second final in Australia, when he claimed four for 46 in Brisbane to bowl India to a famous win.

#4 When he shared a handwritten letter for fans on his birthday

The Indian captain celebrates after the ODI series win in England. Pic: Getty Images

On the occasion of his 29th birthday in 2016, Rohit shared a special handwritten note for fans. The letter read:

“Your love and support has been overwhelming! Thank you for all the wonderful wishes; not just today but over the years too! Whether things are going well for me for not, you’ll have stuck with me and that means the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wouldn't be who I am today without all of you.”

Rohit shared the note with a witty caption, which said:

“I thought I'd change it up from the normal thank you post or video and send you a handwritten letter instead!”

#3 Rohit’s emotional post on completing 15 years in international cricket

A young Rohit Sharma during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

In June this year, Hitman completed 15 years in international cricket. The 35-year-old cricketer’s India career began on June 23, 2007, when he made his international debut in an ODI against Ireland in Belfast. The youngster did not get a chance to bat as Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir smashed half-centuries in India’s easy chase of 171.

On this special occasion, he took to Twitter to share a letter, thanking everyone who has been a part of his incredible journey. He wrote:

“...What a journey it has been, surely one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who have helped me become the player that I am today.”

#2 MI skipper’s heartfelt note after franchise’s eighth straight loss in IPL 2022

The MI skipper during IPL 2022. Pic: BCCI

Rohit-led Mumbai Indians (MI) had a disastrous IPL 2022 campaign. They finished last in the points table, winning only four and losing 10 of their 14 games.

After MI suffered their eighth straight loss during the edition, the franchise skipper took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note. He posted:

"We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment. Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far.”

#1 “We failed to deliver” - When dejected Rohit opened up on pain of 2019 World Cup exit

Rohit Sharma walks off after being dismissed in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Pic: Getty Images

On an individual level, the 2019 World Cup was extraordinary for Rohit. He smashed 648 runs at an average of 81 with a record five hundreds.

However, the defining of the tournament for India saw the opener in tears on the team's balcony as India slipped towards defeat in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Reacting to the painful loss, the batter lamented on Twitter:

“We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.”

The post concluded with a thank you note for fans, which read:

“The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played.”

India suffered another heartbreak in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE as they failed to reach the semis after tasting defeat at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Men in Blue will be hoping for a change in fortunes when Rohit leads the side in Australia in the T20 World Cup later in the year.

