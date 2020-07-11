My life started changing after I joined RCB: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 100 wickets in 83 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore and is one of their most vital cogs.

Chahal's breakthrough IPL season came in 2015 when he snapped up 23 wickets in 15 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal had once stated that he wished to represent RCB for the rest of his career

Indian cricket team leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has stated that his life changed after becoming a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit. During a live chat with Roshni Chasmawala on YouTube, Chahal spoke about his early days in the RCB team and how he adjusted to the new atmosphere.

Yuzvendra Chahal began his IPL career at the Mumbai Indians. However, he did not receive enough opportunities there, meaning that he joined RCB in 2014.

His career took off after switching franchises and Yuzvendra Chahal is now considered one of the top spinners in the world. The Haryana-based player has scalped 100 wickets in 83 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Yuzvendra Chahal also recalled memories of IPL 2014

On #NostalgiaCam we look back at how Yuzvendra Chahal stunned the world on his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore! 🤩



RCB vs DD, IPL 2014 🌟 #PlayBold #BlastFromThePasthttps://t.co/5CEhqB3anh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 8, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal made his RCB debut in the UAE and he played all the matches during that season, picking up 12 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.01.

However, 2015 was the breakthrough year for the leg-spinner as he snapped up 23 wickets in 15 games at an excellent strike rate of 12.21.

"IPL was in Dubai that year, and I was a shy guy. I knew only one or two guys in the dressing room. My Haryana teammate Harshal Patel was a part of the squad then. I felt comfortable talking to him, and we shared the same room, so the transition was not so tough for me. My life started to change slowly after I became a part of RCB," he said.

Yuzvendra Chahal added that he knew Ravi Rampaul (who was at RCB at the time) before the tournament and that he was extremely excited to share the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli, Daniel Vettori and AB de Villiers.

The leg-spinner has certainly charted an upward trajectory since making the move to the Bangalore-based outfit. In fact, the franchise is so close to his heart that he has previously stated his desire to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore till he hangs up his boots.