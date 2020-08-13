NADA and UAE’s NADO form coalition to conduct dope tests during IPL 2020

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) of India will form a coalition with UAE’s National Anti-Doping Committee (NADO) in order to conduct dope tests for players during IPL 2020.

As per sources, NADO will dictate and devise The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed in UAE, which will include testing before and during the IPL.

For the first time ever, Indian anti-doping custodians will be doing the tests solely. Earlier, Sweden-based International Dope Test and Management (IDTM) used to carry out the testing for cricketers involved in the IPL.

The highly-anticipated season 13 of the (IPL) is going to be novel for a variety of different reasons.

The tournament which is all set to happen in the UAE from September 19th will be the first time that the IPL will take place behind closed doors. Top-notch safety standards and guidelines are being devised and an essential part of that would be the frequent testing of players for COVID-19 as well as prohibited substances.

Courtesy COVID-19 guidelines, the testing will be without any contact and relevant people have already been informed along the same lines.

NADA's Dope Control Officers (DCOs) will be sent to the UAE and may remain in the bio-secure bubble created for the players by the BCCI.

The evaluated cost for testing each sample in Doha Labs will be around USD 350 which is a tad too heavy on NADA's budget. Therefore, they are contemplating limiting the number of tests.

Speaking to the Times of India, NADA Director General, Navin Agarwal stated that they have devised final plans and just need a formal approval which would come when the IPL fixtures are announced.

NADA awaiting finality on IPL fixtures to put up plans accordingly

“We will be conducting the dope testing at the IPL like any other BCCI event, following the health and safety protocols. We will be organizing the DCOs trip, either from India or the UAE, or both to the match venues. NADA has discussed the issue with the UAE NADO and some amount of understanding has already been reached. We are waiting for the IPL governing council to finalize the tournament fixtures to plan accordingly,” he said.

Eight teams along with their lengthy squads will pose some daunting challenges for NADA as they'll need to work out of their comfort zone, which usually revolves around testing small numbers of low profile people, with the proximity restricted to India.