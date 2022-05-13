"Needs some more time to mature" - Mohammed Shami on SRH's tearaway quick Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik made a significant impact with the ball during his team's initial fixtures in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, he has proved to be expensive in his last three outings and hasn't been able to claim a single wicket.

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami recently stated that Umran Malik still needs more time to grow as a bowler. Speaking to the media on Friday, he mentioned that a seamer can't be successful just with express pace.

The seasoned campaigner opined that along with speed, it is also important to be able to swing the ball both ways. He admitted that while Malik has got pace, he will still have to add a few more tricks to his arsenal.

Mohammed Shami explained:

"I admit that pace is there but personally speaking, I am not a huge fan of pace. I believe if you can bowl 140kmph and move the ball both ways as well as reverse (swing), then it's enough to (trouble) the batters. He has incredible pace but he still needs some more time to mature in my opinion as apart from pace, we also have to apply ourselves,"

The tearaway SRH pacer bagged 15 wickets from his first eight matches this season. The talented youngster impressed many by picking up a stunning fiver against Gujarat Titans (GT). The right-armer has consistently hit the 150 kph mark in the competition.

It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will be able to come up with better performances after his recent underwhelming outings.

"He's young and strong, but will have to focus well" - Mohammed Shami on LSG's Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan has contributed significantly to the success of his team with his tidy bowling spells. Mohammed Shami pointed out that he has practiced with the 23-year-old bowler and stated that he is a strong lad.

He added that it will be important for the left-armer to create a gampleman and have a routine to be ready physically as well as mentally. Shami said:

"Mohsin Khan has practised with me. He's young and strong but he will have to focus well. Like you have to create a gameplan and stick to a routine physically as well as mentally. Whatever the setup is needed has to be done right now as if you carry these things from now onwards, it will give you great use at one point,"

Khan has troubled the batters by with his moving ball and has garnered appreciation from all corners for his bowling. The player has ten wickets to his name from six matches in IPL 2022. He also has an impressive economy rate of 5.19 in the tournament.

