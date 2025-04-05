10 bowlers to have picked up a five-fer in a losing cause in the IPL before Hardik Pandya

Taking a five-wicket haul in the IPL is the dream of every bowler. The Indian Premier League is the world's grandest T20 league, with thousands of fans tuning in to watch the matches live every evening during the season.

Of late, the tournament has become more favorable to batters because of flat pitches and Impact Player rule. The bowlers find it extremely challenging to keep the opposition team's score below 200 in T20 contests.

It is quite rare to see a five-wicket haul in an IPL match because a particular bowler only gets a maximum of four overs to bowl. To average 1.25 wickets per over is quite demanding is any format of the game. However, some bowlers have managed to achieve this rare feat in IPL.

In fact, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya achieved an even rarer feat of taking a five-wicket haul that ended in a losing cause against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday (April 4). While he became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in the league's history, he was not the first bowler whose five-wicket haul went in vain.

Here's a look at the previous 10 bowlers who had a similar fate.

Bowlers with 5-wicket hauls in losing cause in IPL list

- Hardik Pandya (MI) - 5/36 vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2025

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) -5/30 vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

- Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 5/10 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

- Umran Malik (SRH) - 5/25 vs Gujarat Titans, 2022

- Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 5/32 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021

- Andre Russell (KKR) - 5/15 vs Mumbai Indians, 2021

- Ankit Rajpoot (PBKS) - 5/14 vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2018

- Adam Zampa (RPS) 6/19 vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2016

- James Faulkner (RR) 5/16 vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2013

- Sunil Narine (KKR) 5/19 vs Punjab Kings, 2012

- Munaf Patel (MI) 5/21 vs Punjab Kings, 2011.

