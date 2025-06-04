10 feared dead in stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations in Bengaluru: Reports

There was pandemonium at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations on Wednesday, June 4. Thousands of supporters flocked to the stadium, resulting in a stampede-like situation that reportedly led to at least 10 fans losing their lives.

According to The Hindu, 10 people are feared dead and 24 have sustained injuries. The report suggested that six deceased fans were taken to Bowring Hospital, while the remaining four were rushed to Vaidehi Hospital.

A video surfaced on social media, showing the police officials taking some of the injured fans to the hospital in a jeep.

The Bengaluru-based side trumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. They ended their 18-year title drought by finally adding the missing silverware to their cabinet.

After being put to bat first, they registered 190/9 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli was the top contributor with the bat, scoring 43 runs off 35 deliveries. With the ball, left-arm Krunal Pandya delivered a Player of the Match performance, recording splendid figures of 4-0-17-2.

Meanwhile, according to a media advisory, the RCB players and support staff members were scheduled to leave Ahmedabad at 10am and arrive in Bengaluru at 1.30pm.

RCB's victory parade in Bengaluru cancelled due to traffic congestion: Reports

RCB announced a victory parade in Bengaluru following their IPL 2025 triumph. The players were set to travel in an open bus to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after meeting the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha. However, recent reports suggest that the parade is likely to be postponed or cancelled.

The franchise revealed through a social media post that the parade will take place between 5pm and 6pm. However, Bengaluru traffic police confirmed that the players will be at the stadium at that time.

The official X handle of the Bengaluru traffic police published a traffic advisory, urging fans to use public transport and the metro for RCB's felicitation ceremony at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As per the announcement, the felicitation ceremony organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association was set to kick off at 5pm.

