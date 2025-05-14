2 Indian stars become first to arrive at RCB team hotel for IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Indian stars Krunal Pandya and Rasikh Dar arrived at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team hotel for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. They became the first from the team to arrive as the IPL 2025 season is set for resumption.

The tournament was temporarily suspended for a week, but it is all set to resume on Saturday, May 17. RCB shared a video on their social media, where Krunal Pandya and Rasikh Dar can be seen arriving at the team hotel.

Krunal arrived first, followed by Rasikh. The two can also be seen hugging each other after entering the team hotel. The all-rounder also shared a message towards the end of the video.

"Good to be back. Some unfinished business left. Let's do it," Krunal can be heard saying.

Watch the video posted by RCB of the two Indian stars arriving at the team hotel below -

Krunal has been sensational with the ball this season. He has bagged 14 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 21.42 and an economy rate of 8.57. The left-hander also played a crucial match-winning knock of an unbeaten 73 with the bat against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Young pacer Rasikh Dar has played just two games this season and has picked up a solitary wicket.

RCB aim for playoffs qualification against KKR as IPL 2025 resumes

As the IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They are currently second on the points table and have had an impressive campaign so far.

Bengaluru have won eight out of their 11 games and, with just three defeats, have 16 points. A win in the upcoming clash at home against KKR will take them to 18 points and seal their spot in the playoffs as well.

They have won all of their last four matches. However, with the break, it will be interesting to see if they can carry the same momentum forward. Moreover, it will be a challenging task for the team as they are likely to miss Josh Hazlewood, who may reportedly not return for the remainder of the season.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More