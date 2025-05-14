2 Indian stars become first to arrive at RCB team hotel for IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Indian stars Krunal Pandya and Rasikh Dar arrived at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team hotel for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. They became the first from the team to arrive as the IPL 2025 season is set for resumption.
The tournament was temporarily suspended for a week, but it is all set to resume on Saturday, May 17. RCB shared a video on their social media, where Krunal Pandya and Rasikh Dar can be seen arriving at the team hotel.
Krunal arrived first, followed by Rasikh. The two can also be seen hugging each other after entering the team hotel. The all-rounder also shared a message towards the end of the video.
"Good to be back. Some unfinished business left. Let's do it," Krunal can be heard saying.
Watch the video posted by RCB of the two Indian stars arriving at the team hotel below -
Krunal has been sensational with the ball this season. He has bagged 14 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 21.42 and an economy rate of 8.57. The left-hander also played a crucial match-winning knock of an unbeaten 73 with the bat against Delhi Capitals (DC).
Young pacer Rasikh Dar has played just two games this season and has picked up a solitary wicket.
RCB aim for playoffs qualification against KKR as IPL 2025 resumes
As the IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They are currently second on the points table and have had an impressive campaign so far.
Bengaluru have won eight out of their 11 games and, with just three defeats, have 16 points. A win in the upcoming clash at home against KKR will take them to 18 points and seal their spot in the playoffs as well.
They have won all of their last four matches. However, with the break, it will be interesting to see if they can carry the same momentum forward. Moreover, it will be a challenging task for the team as they are likely to miss Josh Hazlewood, who may reportedly not return for the remainder of the season.
