Chennai Super Kings CEO reveals why they didn't buy Suresh Raina at the 2022 IPL auction

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed why they didn't bid for the franchise's beloved 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina during the 2022 IPL auction. CSK revealed they felt Raina might not fit into the current team's composition.

Speaking on the franchise's official YouTube channel, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings said:

"Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team."

He further added that MS Dhoni's men will also miss the services of former South African skipper Faf du Plessis. Kasi Viswanathan said:

"We will miss him, we will miss Faf who has been with us for the last decade, that’s the process and dynamics of the auction."

The 37-year-old Du Plessis emerged as the second-highest run-getter of the 2021 IPL, thereby missing out on the prestigious Orange Cap by just two runs. Listed as a marquee player with a base price of ₹2 crore, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Banglore at the 2022 IPL auction for ₹7 crore. Du Plessis could be named the new skipper of the Bangalore franchise after Kohli stepped down from the role last season.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings have once again formed a balanced and formidable squad. They bought some proven overseas and domestic stars apart from the uncapped, talented young Indian players. The defending champions will be looking to maintain their supremacy again this season under the legendary 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni.

Edited by Diptanil Roy