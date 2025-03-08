21-year-old Australian opener left stranded on 99* after helping UPW reach a record-breaking total in WPL 2025 clash vs RCB

21-year-old Australian batter Georgia Voll was left stranded on 99* after helping UP Warriorz reach a massive total of 225 in the ongoing WPL 2025 contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat first, as chasing teams have enjoyed great success this season. UPW got off to a blazing start as their openers, Grace Harris (39) and Georgia Voll, put on a 77-run partnership in seven overs. After Harris's departure, Kiran Navgire continued in the same vein with a cameo of 46 (16), utilizing the platform. Voll and Navgire added 71 runs for the second wicket in just five overs before the latter perished in the 13th over.

Georgia Voll then took the onus on herself and powered UPW to a mammoth total of 225/5 in 20 overs, with some support from the middle order. Unfortunately, she remained unbeaten on 99 in the end and could not reach a well-deserved milestone. With her blistering knock, Voll is now level with Sophie Devine in the list of highest individual scores in WPL history. During her 56-ball knock, Georgia Voll smashed one six and 17 fours.

UPW also scripted history by scoring the highest innings total in WPL by overtaking Delhi Capitals' tally of 223, which also came against RCB in 2023.

"Probably should've got a couple more in the last few overs"- UPW opener Georgia Voll after first innings of WPL 2025 clash vs RCB

During the mid-innings break, UPW batter Georgia Voll reflected on the first innings action and said: (via Cricbuzz)

"When you get sent into bat, you want to put up a good total. We sort of did that. Probably should've got a couple more in the last few overs, but we're happy with that. It's a good wicket to bat on. I probably should've known she was going to bowl that (missing out on the hundred last ball). Couldn't get enough bat on it unfortunately. Early on the shorter stuff held up a bit."

She added:

"Got quicker towards the end, nice batting wicket. You don't feel much pressure when you have Grace Harris at the other end. Unfortunately we're out of the finals race, but nice to finish off with a couple of good innings. Overall the boundaries are short, so if you can get it in the gap, most likely it'll be a four. Not really a plan to target the short boundary."

At the time of the writing, RCB reached 70/2 in six overs.

