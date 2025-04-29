"23.75 crore scam" - Fans fume as Venkatesh Iyer fails cheaply again in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer (7) continued his poor run with the bat in his team's IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29. The left-hander departed for just seven runs off five balls to leave his side reeling at 113/4.

He miscued a top edge to Vipraj Nigam at cover as captain Axar Patel provided the Capitals another breakthrough to help his side make a strong comeback after the powerplay.

The Knight Riders had re-bought Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping INR 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the all-rounder has failed to pay dividends, returning with five failures in seven games, managing 6, 3, 7, 14, and 7 (today). His other scores read 60 and 45 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

Fans on X trolled Venkatesh Iyer for his failures with the bat despite KKR spending a huge sum on him at the auction last year. One user wrote:

"Disappointed with you, Venkatesh Iyer. You are the weak link this team. Just see how it was nicely set up. And he destroyed it. Every bit of it."

Another user commented:

"Venkatesh Iyer was proper garbage the whole tournament. Can't find a better one to describe him."

Meanwhile, a third user came up with a sarcastic message, writing:

"Venkatesh Iyer have some fucking shame & self respect and pretend you are injured so that the team can replace you & you can earn your 23.75 crores salary shamelessly as well."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Venkatesh Iyer is nothing short of a ₹23.75 crore scam. Clueless, spineless, and a walking wicket — he's dragged KKR down all season. Time to dump the fraud."

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh steady KKR in IPL 2025 clash against DC

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh steadied the Knight Riders' innings after they lost four wickets in their IPL 2025 match against DC. At the time of writing, KKR were 142/4 after 14 overs.

Axar Patel-led DC will be looking to return to winning ways after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last outing. A win would help them climb from fourth to second in the points table.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR must win their remaining games to stay alive in the race to the 2025 playoffs. Their last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to rain.

Follow the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

