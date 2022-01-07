“29 weeks with 3 children, my wife deserves the biggest medal you can ever give” - David Warner on bio-bubble life

Australian opener David Warner has showered praise on his wife for taking care of their kids single-handedly while he has been away for longer periods owing to bio-bubble restrictions. Hailing his better half Candice, Warner said that she "deserves the biggest medal you can ever give".

Cricketers around the world have been constantly forced to live in bio-bubbles owing to the impact of COVID-19 since the start of 2020. Due to various restrictions, families are not allowed on all tours.

Discussing how he has dealt with bio-bubble life, Warner admitted on the chat show Backstage with Boria that, as a couple, he and Candice have experienced a lot of ups and downs during bio-bubble restrictions.

Saluting his wife, Warner said:

“Managing three kids at home, I can’t put myself in my wife’s shoes. This is coming up to 29 weeks, I have been away from my girls this last month 12 months. 29 weeks with 3 children, my wife deserves the biggest medal you can ever give because that is difficult.”

The 35-year-old added that it hurts to stay away from family for such long periods. He described his wife as a brave lady for managing an extremely challenging situation.

Warner said:

“I’ve been on FaceTime, kids going crazy, end of the day after school. Kids are kids, they don’t understand. For me, it hurts to see the kids like that because my wife is a very brave lady. I would never ever complain. I know exactly at times where it is getting tough.

The southpaw added:

"It’s hard, they can’t travel outside of Australia. They have been away from school for the last six to eight months. To take them out for two weeks to come into isolation into a bubble, that’s mentally not for them. They can’t do that. So I’ve got to see an extra couple of weeks to see my family.”

Warner is currently part of the Australian squad that is taking on England in the Ashes at home. The fourth Test of the five-match series is being played in Sydney, with the hosts currently leading 3-0.

“My kids absolutely love going on tuk-tuks” - David Warner on his family’s love affair with India

Warner has a special connection with India, having been part of the IPL for many seasons. He revealed that, along with him, his family and children also love visiting India.

Opening up on the Warners’ affection for India, the left-hander said:

“My family loves India. They love coming there, it’s the favorite part of their calendar - what are we doing in the winter in Australia? We are going to India to watch the IPL. We are going to support dad. We are going to get among everyone.”

Warner lamented that he dearly misses the quality time he used to spend with his family during the IPL in India. He said:

“My kids absolutely love going on tuk-tuks. They love going to Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. That’s a special part of me that I get to show, experience my wife and my daughters. That’s been the hardest part about the bubble. Not sharing these times with them.”

Warner’s long association with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise came to an end as he was not retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Edited by Samya Majumdar