"3 crucial Gujarat Titans players won't be available" - Aakash Chopra says GT are 'struggling' heading into remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Gujarat Titans (GT) might struggle in the IPL 2025 playoffs. He pointed out that the franchise will likely be without Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford and Kagiso Rabada's services in the deciding phase of the tournament.

With 16 points from 11 games, GT occupy the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table, and are favored to reach the playoffs. However, they have been dealt a blow as Buttler and Rutherford have been named in the England and West Indies squads for the ODI series between the two sides, and Rabada is part of the South African squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the Gujarat Titans might have to manage without Buttler, their crucial No. 3 batter, and Rutherford, who has batted at No. 4 quite often, in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"Three crucial Gujarat Titans players won't be available. GT are struggling now because their entire life was in the top three. Now the No. 3 batter has been removed, that's Jos Buttler. Come the playoffs, you need Jos Buttler. Buttler isn't there, and who comes at No. 4 - Sherfane Rutherford. He is also not there," he said.

Chopra added that Rabada's potential absence implies that GT have been impacted the most among all franchises due to player unavailability.

"Sherfane Rutherford is in the West Indies team and Jos Buttler is in the England team. Kagiso Rabada is in the South African team. So Kagiso Rabada is also gone. Making an all made-in-India team will be very difficult for them. So I see Gujarat struggling a little more. GT will be the worst hit," he observed.

While Jos Buttler has amassed 500 runs at a strike rate of 163.93 in 11 innings in IPL 2025, Sherfane Rutherford has aggregated 229 runs at a strike rate of 159.02 in his eight knocks. Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets in as many games at the start of the tournament but missed GT's last nine matches due to a one-month ban for taking a recreational drug.

"Mumbai's story is not looking very good either" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' problem heading into remainder of IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians are placed fourth on the IPL 2025 points table. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians (MI), like the Gujarat Titans, will likely have top-order issues in the crucial phase of IPL 2025, considering the potential absence of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks.

"Mumbai's story is not looking very good either because Ryan Rickelton had come in form now. He is an opener and keeper. They have Robin Minz for sure, but he doesn't play up the order. Will Jacks is also not there. So opener and No. 3 are both gone," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Corbin Bosch's potential unavailability could compound MI's problems.

"Suddenly, you have a problem as to what you can do. Corbin Bosch is also gone. He was emerging as a very good all-rounder and doing an excellent job, and he too will go. From where will you get replacements for three guys? The job will become difficult," Chopra observed.

While Ryan Rickelton has amassed 336 runs at a strike rate of 153.42 in 12 innings in IPL 2025, Will Jacks has aggregated 195 runs at a strike rate of 129.13 in his nine knocks, apart from scalping five crucial wickets. Corbin Bosch has picked up a solitary wicket at an economy rate of 7.85 in two innings, but has contributed important 47 runs in his two knocks.

