3 IPL stars no one remembers now

The new IPL season is almost here! After a lot of fear of delay due to Covid-19 related issues, the world's biggest T20 league is set to start on April 9. There will be huge expectations on several costly buys.

With such a number of talented cricketers in the pool, it has become difficult for many players to replicate their form consistently and cement their place in the squad.

With young cricketers setting the stage on fire, the former players who ruled the stage during their time have been forgotten. Here we will look at those players who have been forgotten and who have been overshadowed by the newbies.

3 Forgotten stars of IPL

#1 Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe made a very late debut in the IPL

Pravin Tambe made his debut at the age of 41 for the Rajasthan Royals in the controversial 2013 IPL season. Despite his age being on the other side, he enjoyed considerable success and remained a key asset for his team. Pravin Tambe was also the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League when he took the field for the Trinbago Knight Riders

He could easily get through the defense of the batsman with his googlies and his variations. In-spite of being picked up by KKR for the 2020 IPL season, BCCI disqualified him for not informing the board about his withdrawal from retirement.

Pravin Tambe will go down as one of the oldest players to have made a mark in the cash-rich league.

Advertisement

CPL debut ✅

First over ✅

Maiden wicket ✅



Pravin Tambe, at 48, is writing a special story!pic.twitter.com/1o0sbkZF4l — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2020

#2 Lendl Simmons

Lendle Simmons joined Mumbai Indians back in 2014

Lendl Simmons was one of the best openers to have graced the cash-rich Indian Premier League. He was first roped in as a replacement for the injured Jalaj Saxena during the 2014 IPL season.

He played a key role for the Mumbai Indians with several match-winning knocks and quickfire starts. He hasn't featured for any side since the 2017 edition of the IPL after several disappointing performances.

#3 James Faulkner

Advertisement

James Faulkner was a match winner on his da

James Faulkner redefined the role of an all-rounder in the IPL with his brilliant gameplay and on-field heroics. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals and later Gujarat Lions, James Faulkner was always a threat to the opposition and a game-changing player.

James Faulkner deceived the batsman with his slow balls and accurate yorkers. As for his batting, he cleared the boundary at will and his acrobatic shots were a treat for the fans.

Due to inconsistent performance and behavioral issues, no teams have bid for him since 2017.