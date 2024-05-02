3 players whose lack of form is hurting CSK in IPL 2024 ft. Ajinkya Rahane 

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) start-stop 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign witnessed yet another setback, in the form of a tame seven-wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on Wednesday.

The defending champions are lacking the aura or the sheen of invincibility this time around under Ruturaj Gaikwad, and have now lost three of their last four matches, with two of those losses coming at home. Injuries, unavailability issues, and poor form have all struck untimely for CSK ahead of the business end of the tournament.

With only one home game remaining, and CSK looking far from being a settled unit, a playoff spot is certainly doubtful, especially with a slew of other sides competing for playoff qualification. While there is hardly any control over injury and availability issues, CSK could solve a lot of problems if some of their players find their rhythm.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had begun the tournament on a shaky note maintaining his reputation as a slow starter, but he has picked up the tempo in time and now holds the Orange. However, he has lacked support from the rest of the batting unit barring Shivam Dube.

The bowling unit paints a whole different depressing story in terms of personnel and form, and much to CSK's chagrin, the worst might be yet to come.

On that note, let us take a look at three players whose lack of form is hurting CSK in IPL 2024.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

The veteran batter started out at No.3 along expected lines but was promoted to the top of the order after Rachin Ravindra was dropped from the team. The lack of other top-order options on the side, something that CSK have not had to consider because of Conway and Gaikwad's impeccable chemistry, has hurt them big time.

It was in their 10th match of the campaign that CSK survived the entire powerplay without losing a wicket, and that says it all. Ajinkya Rahane has scored 199 runs at an average of 22.11, and in a tournament where the top-order batters are striking at over 150, Rahane's strike rate reads at a dismal 122.84.

With the veteran batter not firing at the top of the order, CSK have had trouble setting up a good platform. Even if Rahane shows some intent and plays a quickfire cameo at the top, that would make a huge difference for the side, but so far there have been no signs indicating such a potential turnaround in form.

#2 Daryl Mitchell

CSK's big-money signing for the 2024 season has backfired spectacularly. Bought specifically for his ability to play spin in the middle overs, the New Zealand international has looked lost so far, with a lack of role clarity playing its part as well.

Mitchell being in fine form could have been the perfect boost for CSK in their middle-overs acceleration with Dube already on song at the other end. However, the all-rounder has been tried and tested in every position in the middle order, including No.8 against PBKS, only to return 232 runs at an average of 25.78 and an average of 118.97.

#3 Deepak Chahar

CSK has easily been one of the worst bowling units in the powerplay phase this season, and Deepak Chahar's poor form has played a huge role in that. Usually, the right-arm pacer was a guaranteed strike bowler, often bowling three or even four overs in a row to make the most of the new ball.

However, this season, he has not got any sort of consistent movement with the ball. He has only taken two wickets in his last six outings, and his entire season tally reads only five wickets at an economy of 8.60 and an average of 40.40.

Chahar's case might just be null and void as he suffered yet another injury in CSK's loss against PBKS. With CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirming that the injury being potentially serious, the pacer's tournament might be over. However, his form and overall lack of impact did hurt CSK's campaign, as they are headed for a neck-to-neck race with other franchises for a place in the playoffs.

