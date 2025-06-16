3 from RCB but no Virat Kohli in R Ashwin’s Team of the Tournament for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his team of the tournament from the recently concluded IPL 2025. The veteran picked three from the title-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side but surprisingly excluded ace batter Virat Kohli.

Kohli was the third leading run-getter in the competition with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, including eight half-centuries.

Ashwin went with the Gujarat Titans (GT) opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill as his openers for the IPL 2025 XI. The former won the Orange Cap, finishing with 759 runs at an average of over 54 and a strike rate of 156.17.

He picked Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer as his No.3, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav at No.4.

Iyer led PBKS to their first playoff appearance since 2014, with the side finishing runners-up. He also enjoyed a stellar season with the bat, scoring 604 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 175.07 in 17 games.

Meanwhile, Surya achieved the improbable feat of scoring 25+ in 16 innings, finishing as the second-highest scorer with 717 runs.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper batter, Nicholas Pooran, was Ashwin's choice at No.5, followed by the impactful Jitesh Sharma at No.6. His CSK teammate, Dewald Brevis, rounded off the top seven.

R Ashwin's bowlers and Impact Sub for IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin picked the Player of the Match of the final, Krunal Pandya, at No.8 as his bowling all-rounder. His second spinner was CSK teammate Noor Ahmad, who finished as the tournament's second-leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood completed Ashwin's bowling attack with 18 and 22 wickets, respectively, in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, GT speedster Prasidh Krishna was his Impact Sub, following an incredible season with a league-leading 25 wickets in 15 outings.

Ashwin, unfortunately, endured a poor IPL 2025 campaign on his return to CSK after a decade. The veteran off-spinner picked up only seven wickets in nine games at an average of 40.42 and an economy of over nine.

His struggles played a massive role in CSK finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in IPL history.

R Ashwin's IPL 2025 Playing XI with Impact Sub

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Noor Ahmad, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna

