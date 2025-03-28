3 things RCB need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 clash in Chennai ft. Liam Livingstone 

After a stunning set of matches in the opening stage of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), another meeting between two heavyweights is on offer. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

RCB do not boast a dominant record at the Chepauk, having not won at the venue since the inaugural edition. The three-time finalists have more or less fallen into the trap set by the spinners at the venue over the years, and are on the lookout to improve their record.

The RCB unit heads into the high-profile clash full of confidence after making easy work of the defending champions in the season opener. CSK also kick-started their campaign with a win, defeating arch-rivals MI in a riveting encounter at home.

On that note, let us take a look at three things RCB need to do right to beat CSK in the IPL 2025 clash in Chennai.

#1 Keep faith in the part-time spinners

RCB do have an option to bring in another specialist spinner in Mohit Rathee or Swapnil Singh, either in place of Suyash Sharma, or as an additional inclusion to the spin department. In case they go for the latter, they might have to sacrifice their batting depth.

But, luckily for RCB, on top of their first-choice spin twins - Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, they have got reliable part-time options in Liam Livingstone and Tim David.

Livingstone is capable of bowling both to left and right-handed batters, and David's off-spin could come in handy against the likes of Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, if needed.

MI recently showed that part-time spinners can have a huge say in assisting the frontline spinners. The likes of Naman Dhir and Will Jacks played a huge role in at least taking the game till the end, and causing some unrest in the CSK camp.

Having the resources is one thing, while judiciously using them is another. RCB were a tad questionable with their bowling changes against KKR initially. Rasikh Dar struggled in the powerplay after Dayal's first spell was ended prematurely. Krunal Pandya was also brought on when he had an unfavorable matchup against Sunil Narine.

Instead, allotting Rasikh Dar to the second half of the innings, where his slower ones and other variations with the old ball could come into play on the slow wicket, is a far better route. RCB may well have to introduce spin in the powerplay, and the best candidate for that is Krunal Pandya. However, it could also be a game as the CSK top order are good players of spin.

#2 Beat CSK at their own game

The influence of spinners in the middle overs has been a much-talked-about factor for the upcoming game, especially how it dictated proceedings in CSK's season opener against MI. There is no doubt that the trio of R Ashwin, R Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad will pose a significant challenge to the RCB batters, but CSK themselves are not immune to this necessarily.

The new-look CSK middle-order was far from impressive against spin during the win over MI. Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, and Sam Curran all perished to spin in the middle overs, complicating the run chase attempt in the process.

If the RCB bowlers can dictate proceedings in the middle overs against CSK, replicating their display against KKR at the Eden Gardens, then claims of the latter being an aberration will finally subside.

#3 Push Liam Livingstone higher up the order

Numbers, team setup, and recent performances suggest that Liam Livingstone might fare much better if he is given a free hand in the top order rather than being chained in the middle.

First up, Livingstone has a strike rate of 201.49 against pacers and 152.33 in the powerplay. The number drops down to 112.85 against spin. So, pushing up Livingstone up to No.3 at Chepauk where it becomes difficult to bat as the innings progresses, becomes a sensible option.

Secondly, RCB have bankable hitters/finishers like Tim David and Jitesh Sharma, giving them the luxury to test out Livingstone at the top. Additionally, Livingstone did not fare well against spinners in the middle overs while playing at No.5. He scored only 74 runs in five matches at an average of 14.80 and a strike rate of 127.59.

Padikkal, on the other hand, is a much better player of spin. Furthermore, in a game where a freak score of over 200 is not expected, considering the nature of the surface, the left-handed batter can hold one end and rotate strike, to unsettle the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, with a relatively favorable match-up.

More so than the batting order, it is more of an entry point concern, getting batters to play at a certain stage where they can provide the most, while considering the match-ups, of course.

Livingstone is a much better candidate to maximise the powerplay than Padikkal if an early wicket falls. With Jadeja likely to come only in the middle overs, the left-handed Padikkal is much better off coming at that stage instead of coming in early as an average No.3 would midway through the powerplay.

