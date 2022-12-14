"34 years apart, but the legacy continues" - Fans erupt as Arjun Tendulkar emulates father Sachin by slamming a ton on Ranji Trophy debut

Arjun Tendulkar emulated his father Sachin Tendulkar's feat on his First-Class debut, slamming a ton for Goa on Day 2 of the team's Ranji Trophy 2022 fixture against Rajasthan on Wednesday, December 14.

Arjun, who walked in at No. 7, impressed many with his batting exploits as he crossed the three-figure mark in his maiden Ranji Trophy outing. The left-handed batter mustered 120 runs off 207 balls before being dismissed by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Notably, Sachin scored a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988 while playing for Mumbai in a match against Gujarat. Several fans took to social media, lauding the talented youngster for his inspired batting performances.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Apoorva Chandra @Apoorva_144

Like father like son !

#ArjunTendulkar Slams 100 on debutLike father like son ! Slams 100 on debut Like father like son ! #ArjunTendulkar

Ayush Baid @ayushdbaid



14th December, 2022: Arjun Tendulkar scored a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut.



#SachinTendulkar #ArjunTendulkar 11th December, 1988: Sachin Tendulkar scored a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut.14th December, 2022: Arjun Tendulkar scored a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut. 11th December, 1988: Sachin Tendulkar scored a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut.14th December, 2022: Arjun Tendulkar scored a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut.#SachinTendulkar #ArjunTendulkar

Rajendra Singh Sengar @nannu_sengar @sachin_rt

Best of luck to him @sachin_rt Arjun Tendulkar has created history by scoring a century in his debut ranji match, we hope to see Tendulkar's name again in the Indian team.Best of luck to him @sachin_rt @sachin_rt Arjun Tendulkar has created history by scoring a century in his debut ranji match, we hope to see Tendulkar's name again in the Indian team.Best of luck to him

Suraj Balakrishnan @SurajBala



#CricketTwitter Arjun Tendulkar is the second cricketer in his household to score a century on his first class debut. His father had scored his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred in the very same week 34 years ago. Arjun Tendulkar is the second cricketer in his household to score a century on his first class debut. His father had scored his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred in the very same week 34 years ago.#CricketTwitter

Kaustav Paul @kaustavpaul9 Benched all season for Mumbai Indians , benched for Mumbai in Ranji trophies, plays for Goa and scored a hundred in his debut. #ArjunTendulkar is a perfect example of "Rastein badlo, manzil nahin" happy for Arjun Benched all season for Mumbai Indians , benched for Mumbai in Ranji trophies, plays for Goa and scored a hundred in his debut. #ArjunTendulkar is a perfect example of "Rastein badlo, manzil nahin" happy for Arjun ✨

Dr.Titas Kar @titask9 Well done kid! Never knew he was a handy bat! Century on Ranji Debut! Daddy will be proud! Arjun Tendulkar !Well done kid! Never knew he was a handy bat! Century on Ranji Debut! Daddy will be proud! #SachinTendulkar Arjun Tendulkar ! 😲 Well done kid! Never knew he was a handy bat! Century on Ranji Debut! Daddy will be proud! #SachinTendulkar

Akash Tyagi @AkashYaari08



#ArjunTendulkar #SachinTendulkar #RanjiTrophy2023 34 Years apart, but the legacy continues. Arjun Tendulkar emulates his father by scoring a 100 on Ranji Debut. Legendary @sachin_rt scored 100 on Ranji Debut in 1988 at the age of 15, Astonishing! 34 Years apart, but the legacy continues. Arjun Tendulkar emulates his father by scoring a 100 on Ranji Debut. Legendary @sachin_rt scored 100 on Ranji Debut in 1988 at the age of 15, Astonishing!#ArjunTendulkar #SachinTendulkar #RanjiTrophy2023

FAIZ FAZEL @theFaizFazel



That was a far sighted move for Arjun Tendulkar. MI should have tried him too. Sachin Tendulkar said "Getting maximum game time is important for Arjun. We believe that his shift from Mumbai to Goa will improve the probability of him featuring in more competitive matches."That was a far sighted move for Arjun Tendulkar. MI should have tried him too. #Ranji Sachin Tendulkar said "Getting maximum game time is important for Arjun. We believe that his shift from Mumbai to Goa will improve the probability of him featuring in more competitive matches."That was a far sighted move for Arjun Tendulkar. MI should have tried him too. #Ranji

Cricastic @writter_vambu

.

Scored Century on

Ranji Trophy Debut

Keep Rocking YoungKid

Welldone #ArjunTendulkar Scored Century onRanji Trophy DebutKeep Rocking YoungKid Welldone #ArjunTendulkar.Scored Century on Ranji Trophy DebutKeep Rocking YoungKid😍😍🔥🔥

🍀ֆʐƈʐęśƈɨǟʀʐ🍀 @hokiwinss Wow congratulations Arjun Tendulkar on brilliant century.. Hope Mumbai Indians gives you chance to play in next year's IPL.. You deserves matches not bench Wow congratulations Arjun Tendulkar on brilliant century.. Hope Mumbai Indians gives you chance to play in next year's IPL.. You deserves matches not bench

Suyash Prabhudessai was the star performer with the bat for Goa in their 1st innings, scoring a fantastic double hundred. The batter scored 212 runs to put his side in a commanding position.

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar had parted ways with the Mumbai team ahead of the ongoing domestic season to shift base to Goa. He will be a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A look at Arjun Tendulkar's performances in domestic cricket this year

Arjun Tendulkar shifted to Goa in hopes of getting more opportunities after being benched consistently by Mumbai. He was part of the Goa team for this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well as for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The left-arm pacer made a significant impact in the 50-over competition, emerging as the leading wicket-taker for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with eight wickets in seven matches.

Arjun shone with the ball in the 20-over domestic tournament as well. The 23-year-old bagged 10 scalps in seven games at an impressive economy rate of 5.69. He will be aiming to continue his bowling form in the latest edition of the Ranji Trophy as well.

