"34 years apart, but the legacy continues" - Fans erupt as Arjun Tendulkar emulates father Sachin by slamming a ton on Ranji Trophy debut

Arjun Tendulkar emulated his father Sachin Tendulkar's feat on his First-Class debut, slamming a ton for Goa on Day 2 of the team's Ranji Trophy 2022 fixture against Rajasthan on Wednesday, December 14.
Arjun, who walked in at No. 7, impressed many with his batting exploits as he crossed the three-figure mark in his maiden Ranji Trophy outing. The left-handed batter mustered 120 runs off 207 balls before being dismissed by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
Notably, Sachin scored a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988 while playing for Mumbai in a match against Gujarat. Several fans took to social media, lauding the talented youngster for his inspired batting performances.
Suyash Prabhudessai was the star performer with the bat for Goa in their 1st innings, scoring a fantastic double hundred. The batter scored 212 runs to put his side in a commanding position.
Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar had parted ways with the Mumbai team ahead of the ongoing domestic season to shift base to Goa. He will be a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
A look at Arjun Tendulkar's performances in domestic cricket this year
Arjun Tendulkar shifted to Goa in hopes of getting more opportunities after being benched consistently by Mumbai. He was part of the Goa team for this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well as for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The left-arm pacer made a significant impact in the 50-over competition, emerging as the leading wicket-taker for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with eight wickets in seven matches.
Arjun shone with the ball in the 20-over domestic tournament as well. The 23-year-old bagged 10 scalps in seven games at an impressive economy rate of 5.69. He will be aiming to continue his bowling form in the latest edition of the Ranji Trophy as well.
