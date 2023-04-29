The Gujarat Titans (GT) comfortably beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the 39th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on Saturday evening. They expressed those feelings via hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best ones related to the game:

Vijay Shankar stars with the bat for Gujarat Titans (GT) in win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Earlier in the afternoon, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR managed to reach a decent total of 179/7, courtesy of a blistering half-century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (81 off 39 balls).

Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) returned to form with the bat and finished the innings on a high with a cameo. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets, while Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad scalped two wickets apiece for GT.

In response, Shubman Gill (49) and Wriddhiman Saha (10) gave the Gujarat Titans a brisk start with their 41-run partnership in 4 overs. Andre Russell dismissed Saha in the fifth over to give KKR their much-needed first breakthrough.

Hardik Pandya (26) and Gill then took their side forward by putting on 50 runs for the second wicket. However, both set batters departed in successive overs after the halfway mark in the innings.

Vijay Shankar (51* off 24 balls) then hit a magnificent half-century in the company of David Miller (32*) as GT galloped to 180/3 in 17.5 overs and won the match clinically.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Miller said:

"It was a great win again. The guys set up a great platform. They're doing a superb job upfront. Chasing can always get hair raising but batting with someone like Vijay was great. He needed one six and then he got away. Watching from the other end was quite nice. (Behind the scenes) It's the cliched thing of sticking to your processes. We've got a great balance in the team."

He added:

"The seamers are great up front and the spinners in the middle. We're always competing in every game and not getting blown away. It's about staying in the hunt for as long as possible. The confidence comes from winning games and we've been doing that."

