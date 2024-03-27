"6 & 4" - An amazing 'Ravindra' coincidence as Chennai fans pay tribute to Jadeja during CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match  

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, CSK fans had decided to pay tribute to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The fans had stated that they would cheer for Jadeja at 7:38 PM, eight minutes into the match, as the seasoned all-rounder wears jersey number 8. The special tribute was being arranged to acknowledge the cricketer's cameo in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, which resulted in CSK lifting their record-equalling fifth IPL title.

The 35-year-old had hit a six and a four off the last two balls of the IPL 2023 final off Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma's bowling to lift CSK to an incredible five-wicket win [DLS method].

As per the plan, Chennai Super Kings fans started chanting 'Jaddu, Jaddu' [Jadeja's nickname] loudly at 7:38 PM. In an amazing coincidence, the all-rounder's Kiwi teammate, who goes by the name of Rachin Ravindra, was out in the middle when the CSK fans were paying tribute to Jadeja. The left-handed opening batter struck a six and four to make it an even more joyous occasion for the team and its die-hard fans.

Chennai Super Kings' fan club shared an endearing video on their X handle with the caption:

"There you go, this one for @imjadeja. Eyes on Jaddu at 7.34 but we did it as planned at 7.38 and Ravindra joined in with a Six!"

Expand Tweet

The franchise's official X handle also joined in the celebrations and posted:

"Loud cheers for that 6️ & 4️ from Ravindra at 7.38 pm! Both of 'em!"

Expand Tweet

Jadeja did not have much to do in Tuesday's IPL 2024 match against Gujarat. He was run out for 7 off the last ball of the innings and bowled two overs for 15 runs without claiming a wicket.

Shivam Dube shines in CSK's thumping win

After Gujarat Titans won the toss and invited Chennai Super Kings to bat first, Ravindra played an excellent knock, hammering six fours and three sixes in his 46, which came off only 20 balls. His innings ended when he was stumped off Rashid Khan.

Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36) added 62 for the first wicket. Coming in at number four, left-handed batter Shivam Dube clubbed 51 in only 23 balls, smacking two fours and five sixes. Chennai put up 206/6 on the board and then restricted Gujarat Titans to 143/8, registering a 63-run win.