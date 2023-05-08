"A 150 kmph ball can go at 200 kmph off the bat"- Ravi Shastri's stern remarks on Umran Malik's form

Ravi Shastri believes Indian players like Umran Malik, who haven't done well in the IPL 2023 season so far, need to go back to the basics and understand where are they making mistakes.

In seven games so far this season, Umran has managed to pick up only five wickets and leaking runs at an economy rate of 10.35. He also has been dropped from the team in the last few games.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about players like Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, and Prithvi Shaw, who are having a pretty torrid time in the IPL 2023 season so far:

"They (Shaw, Hooda, Umran) need to go back to the drawing board. Referring to Umran here, just pace pace pace won't work. They need to tell him that a 150 kmph ball can go at 200 kmph off the bat."

Umran malik doesn't have that ability to swing the ball: RP Singh

Former Indian fast bowler RP Singh recently spoke about the changes Umran Malik might need to do to be more consistent with the ball. Most of the overs Umran has bowled have been outside the powerplay and he has been highly expensive in some of those as well.

Singh feels if Umran could learn the art of swinging the new ball at his pace, and also add variations like the cutters, he could become even more lethal. Here's what he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times:

"As a bowler you need to give that confidence to the captain that yes you can contribute towards the team. He has speed, and that is a big thing. If he can swing the ball like Dale Steyn...Umran doesn't have that ability to swing the ball. The moment he manages to improve on that, maybe learn to bowl those cutters as well, he will be a different bowler altogether."

After a thrilling win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), it will be interesting to see whether SRH change their winning combination to include Umran Malik in the scheme of things.

