"A batsman like Virat bhaiya is never out of form" - RCB's Mohammed Siraj ahead of Eliminator vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) speedster Mohammed Siraj feels a batter of Virat Kohli's stature could never be out of form.

The talismanic run-scorer has blown hot and cold with the bat in IPL 2022. The former RCB captain managed only his second half-century of the season in his last league game against Gujarat Titans.

A lot has been spoken about Kohli's dismal form but his teammate Siraj believes that the former can never be out of form. Speaking to the Times Of India, he said:

“A batsman like Virat bhaiya is never out of form. He always puts the team first and tries to score as many runs and win the match for the team. He (Virat) always tells all the youngsters – put the country first, play for your team and country."

The talismanic run-scorer has scored 309 runs in 14 matches at an average of 23.77 and a strike rate of 117.94. Kohli has found his mojo back and will hope to keep the momentum going in the playoffs.

Much like Virat Kohli, Siraj has also endured a tough season. The fast bowler from Hyderabad also highlighted how his former RCB and India captain has backed him throughout his career. Siraj added:

“He (Virat) always backed me. I didn’t perform well for RCB initially and despite that he retained me in the team."

Mohammed Siraj has picked up only eight wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 9.82 runs per over this season. However, the 28-year-old is pumped to put on a show in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. He said:

"I haven’t had a good season (8 wickets in 13 games). I am just motivating myself and want to do well in the playoffs."

Siraj will be keen to make up for it in the playoffs as RCB chase their maiden title.

"Faf and Virat bhaiya talked to the team and encouraged us" - Mohammed Siraj

RCB cricketers sat together to watch Mumbai Indians' (MI) last league game against Delhi Capitals. They cheered for every run and wicket as Rohit Sharma and Co. trumped the Capitals. This is because had DC won, RCB would've been eliminated and Delhi would've qualified.

Wild celebrations broke out in the Bangalore camp as a win for MI ensured a playoff berth for RCB. Mohammed Siraj revealed how captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have motivated the team ahead of the playoffs.

He continued:

“We are very happy that we entered the playoffs. All of us cheered for Mumbai Indians (vs DC in the last league stage match). Our captain Faf and Virat bhaiya talked to the team and encouraged us ahead of the Eliminator (vs LSG). Virat bhaiya has put in a lot of hard work in his career. He and Faf are giving pep talks to the team. He (Virat) said hard work is the only key to success.”

The ace fast bowler feels RCB will win their maiden IPL title this time around, saying:

“I am sure RCB will do well and will win the title. We have entered the final thrice. But I am sure we will win the title soon. And that time has come. This is an important stage of the tournament and we are ready to perform."

The Royal Challengers will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 25.

