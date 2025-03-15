“A big franchise like CSK is run by just one guy” - Former cricketer’s huge claim on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a massive statement on MS Dhoni's integral role in making Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a successful franchise ahead of IPL 2025. Harbhajan commented that the entire franchise is being run by only one man and dubbed the keeper-batter as the best skipper in IPL history.

Dhoni, who started his IPL career with the Super Kings, stepped down as the skipper ahead of IPL 2024 and handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the 43-year-old had made the Yellow Army the joint-most successful franchise, leading them to five titles, the latest being in 2023.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Harbhajan, who has played under Dhoni for India and CSK, stated that the veteran cricketer hardly relies on data and has outclassed computers.

"He is probably the best-ever captain who has led the team. A big franchise like CSK is run by just one guy, and that too with so much success, who doesn't need a computer. He outclassed the computers; you can check the teams who are data-driven and then check the ones who don't. MS Dhoni, you have heard his name; he doesn't care about what the computer is suggesting."

"Nobody really cares about how old you are" - MS Dhoni on challenges of playing in IPL

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

During a recent interaction at Garuda Aerospace's 'Ascend' event in Mumbai, MS Dhoni said being 43, he has to put in massive amounts of work despite needing to play only for two months in a year.

He was quoted as saying by The Business Standard:

"I only play a couple of months in a year, but I want to enjoy it the way I started playing, that's something that keeps me going. But, of course, for that, I need to put in a lot of hard work for six to eight months because IPL is one of the toughest tournaments. Nobody really cares about how old you are. If you're playing at this level, the level needs to be the same."

The Super Kings will open their IPL 2025 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 23.

