Chennai Super Kings Schedule IPL 2024: CSK match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kick of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a blockbuster clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on March 22.

CSK will then take on IPL 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on March 26. MS Dhoni and co. will then face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on March 31 and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 5.

The schedule for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 (March 22 to April 7) was released on Thursday, February 22. The remaining schedule will be confirmed after the dates of the 2024 general elections are announced.

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch their record-equaling fifth IPL trophy.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Schedule for the IPL 2024

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai, 6:30 PM

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Chennai, 6:30 PM

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Vizag, 6:30 PM

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 6:30 PM

CSK’s IPL 2024 auction buys

Chennai Super Kings purchased six players at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell was their biggest buy at ₹14 crore.

Expand Tweet

(Broadcast starts at 2:30 PM & 6:30 PM & Match starts at 3:30 PM & 7:30PM respectively)

CSK also picked up Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur for ₹4 crore and young UP batter Sameer Rizvi for ₹8.4 crore. Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore), Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore) and Avanish Rao Aravelly (₹20 lakh) were their other auction buys.

CSK squad for IPL 2024

MS Dhoni, Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande. Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App