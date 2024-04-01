"A big knock from Rohit Sharma and the pressure on Hardik Pandya the captain will be released slightly" - Aakash Chopra on MI's IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra reckons a substantial knock from Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) could ease the pressure on Hardik Pandya as skipper.

The two sides will square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1. While MI head into the game after losses in their first two matches, RR have started their campaign in the ongoing edition of the prestigious league with two successive wins.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rohit as the first Mumbai Indians player in focus in Monday's game.

"Let me start once again with Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma has looked in good form. He was batting well in the last match and the match before that as well. I agree he will have Nandre Burger and Trent Boult in front of him but this battle needs to be won from the top," he reasoned (3:45).

"So I am playing a punt on Rohit Sharma once again. A big knock from Rohit Sharma and the pressure on Hardik Pandya the captain will be released slightly," the former India opener added.

Chopra chose Hardik, both as captain and batter, as the second MI player to watch out for.

"Hardik Pandya is my second guy. Hardik Pandya the captain is once again the player in focus. Get Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the new ball because you need to get at least two among Jos Butter, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson out in the first six overs. So will he give the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah?" he stated.

"Will he use the bowlers slightly better? Will he play Luke Wood or show confidence in whoever he plays? Will he not get a spinner to bowl the last over? Hardik Pandya the batter - everyone else scored at a strike rate of 200-250 in the last match, so he was criticized a lot that he played very slowly. Sometimes you get stuck," the reputed commentator added.

Chopra noted that Hardik is being overly trolled. He reckons the Wankhede pitch should suit the MI skipper's batting style and urged him to continue playing at the same position.

"I really hope that he doesn't bowl only six balls in the first 10 overs" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in MI's last game against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Jasprit Bumrah as the third Mumbai Indians player in focus.

"The third I am saying is Boom Boom because he is an amazing bowler. You will have to give the early blows and there is no better bowler than him to do that. I really hope that he doesn't bowl only six balls in the first 10 overs. He should bowl two overs at least," he said (5:45).

Chopra noted that if Bumrah dismantles the Rajasthan Royals' top order, the scales will automatically get tilted towards the Mumbai Indians.

