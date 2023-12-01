"A bit lost for words" - Sai Sudharsan on earning maiden call-up for ODI series against South Africa

Young Indian batter B Sai Sudharsan admitted that he is lost for words after a maiden call-up for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. However, the southpaw remains focused on the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Tamil Nadu set to face Punjab in knockouts on Friday.

The past 18 months have seen a meteoric rise for the 22-year-old with the bat. The youngster made his name in IPL 2023, hammering 362 runs in 8 matches at 51.71 while maintaining a strike rate of 141.40.

Speaking to Sportstar, Sudharsan understands the need to keep improving.

"It is a great feeling, and I am a bit lost for words. It is a dream come true for me, but at the same time, this is just the beginning, and there are many areas where I need to improve."

The left-handed batter has also been in decent form for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, accumulating 148 runs in 4 matches at 49.33. He also averages an astonishing 65.05 in List A cricket. The ODI series against South Africa looms as a wonderful opportunity for the youngster to stay in the reckoning for the next ODI World Cup in 2027.

"My first goal is to just focus on my match tomorrow" - B Sai Sudharsan

The 22-year-old also credited the exposure gained through county cricket in England behind his development as a player. He added:

I learnt a lot playing in all these tournaments, and the exposure it has given me has helped me improve as a batter. But my first goal is to just focus on my match tomorrow (Friday) against Punjab and help the team qualify for the knockouts."

India's tour of South Africa begins with the T20I series on December 10th. The two sides will also lock horns in 3 ODIs and a couple of Tests.