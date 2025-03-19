"A couple of guys used to be a nightmare" - Dwayne Bravo revisits experience of playing against KKR in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) new mentor Dwayne Bravo recently revisited his experience of playing against the franchise in the IPL. Recalling that a couple of guys used to be a nightmare, he asserted that he is happy to be part of the KKR setup now.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions in the IPL. They won the T20 trophy for the third time last year by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final by eight wickets. Bravo was named new mentor of the franchise for IPL 2025, taking over from Gautam Gambhir, who is Team India's head coach.

Speaking at the 'Knights Unplugged 2.0' event on Wednesday, March 19, Bravo said that he wants to instill a champion’s mentality in the players, while also recalling his memories of playing against the franchise. He said (via PTI):

"I'd like to bring in the champion mentality. I believe in winning. My records speak for themselves, but at the end of the day, it's about the next generation of cricketers and helping them become champions in their own way.

"KKR is a team hugely respected worldwide. When I was playing, a couple of guys used to be a nightmare to face. Happy to be part of this setup now," the former West Indies captain went on to add.

The 41-year-old added that he feels lucky to have captained some of the current KKR players during their stint with Trinidad & Tobago in the CPL. He elaborated:

"Lucky to have captained some of them in Trinidad & Tobago. The decision to join was an easy one. I want to continue the legacy and ensure KKR remains a household name around the world."

Bravo is at No. 3 on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL. He featured in 161 matches, representing three franchises, and claimed 183 wickets at an average of 23.82 and an economy rate of 8.38.

"They already know how to win championships" - Bravo on KKR's IPL 2025 squad

As a player, Bravo won the IPL with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) more than once. He opined that KKR have a strong side since a number of players who were part of the 2024 triumph have been retained. The former all-rounder said:

"The key to success is passion for the game. In this squad, we have 9-10 players from the championship-winning team -- that's more than 80 per cent. They already know how to win championships. That should be our aim. Enjoy each other's success and company."

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

