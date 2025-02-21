"A dream we all believed together 10 years ago"- Sanju Samson's heartfelt message as Kerala makes historic maiden final in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson posted a heartfelt message for his state team, Kerala, after they scripted history by reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Friday (February 21). It was a memorable moment for the Kerala team as they reached the summit clash of India's premier domestic tournament for the first time.

The semi-final between Kerala and Gujarat ended in a draw. The two teams fought intensely during the final moments of Gujarat's first innings, with the final berth on the line. However, a slender two-run first innings lead helped Kerala edge their opponents and advance to the final. Kerala will now face Vidarbha in the title decider on February 26.

After the semi-final, Sanju Samson took to his official Instagram handle and shared an emotional post through his story, extending good wishes to his state team. He wrote:

"Absolutely thrilled to see this happening... A DREAM we all believed together 10 years ago is just 1 step away boys !! Its ours, Go get it... KERALA CRICKET"

Sanju Samson's recent Instagram story.

Sanju Samson will most likely return to action during IPL 2025

Sanju Samson is currently in recovery after suffering a finger injury during the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai earlier this month. He was hit by a delivery from English pacer Jofra Archer on just the third ball of the match.

He took a small break and resumed batting but departed in the next over to another short delivery. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen analyzed Samson's struggles against short-pitched bowling in the England series on Star Sports show and said:

"Sanju went back in straight lines, from leg stump to leg stump, means he gets a little bit stuck. If he goes back and you go into the rib cage, because he is only thinking of the off-side, it becomes a flap. That's why we saw him get out on some many occasions flapping, not in control of the pull shot."

Samson underwent surgery later and is now undergoing rehabilitation to attain match fitness before IPL 2025, where he will captain the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise.

