"A lot of glimpses of Virat Kohli are seen in him in T20 cricket" - Irfan Pathan lauds Shubman Gill's knock in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 loss vs PBKS

Irfan Pathan has noted that Shubman Gill's batting approach in T20 cricket is similar to that of Virat Kohli.

Gill scored an unbeaten 89 off 48 deliveries as the Gujarat Titans (GT) set the Punjab Kings (PBKS) a 200-run target in an IPL 2024 league game in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. However, his knock went in vain as the visitors chased down the target with three wickets and a ball to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan observed that Shubman Gill has imbibed Virat Kohli's methods in the shortest format.

"A lot of glimpses of Virat Kohli are seen in him in T20 cricket. How does Virat play in T20 cricket? He tries to play with control but still his strike rate remains good. So he (Gill) is trying to bat in that fashion. He is young for sure but we got to see the control and correct cricket, but despite that, if the strike goes close to 200, it's praiseworthy," he explained.

"We see fours and sixes but if we have a look at the running between the wickets, it is exceptional. Fitness makes a huge difference. He gets ready for the second run as soon as he plays a shot. I spoke about batting, but I feel he admires Virat Kohli even in running between the wickets and tries to follow him a little," the former India all-rounder added.

Gill scored 31 runs off the first 22 balls he faced. The stylish opener then pressed the accelerator and smashed 58 runs off his final 26 deliveries.

"This was one of his best IPL innings" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shubman Gill's knock

Shubman Gill struck six fours and four sixes during his knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Shubman Gill played one of his finest IPL knocks.

"I feel this was one of his best IPL innings. We know it's not a playoff match or a final but a league game. However, he had to play with a little responsibility because they were batting first today. It's difficult while batting first and setting targets," he reasoned.

"When a guy plays a little like anchoring and maintains a strike rate close to 140, and after that, reaches close to 200, it's a special talent. When his father was so happy, you can understand what a special knock he played. One of his finest IPL innings," the former India batter added.

Manjrekar praised Gill for not playing for his hundred. He noted that the Gujarat Titans skipper was willing to give the strike to Rahul Tewatia even when he was approaching a century.

