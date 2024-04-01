"A lot of people forget that he has played for India and did well too" - Aakash Chopra lauds Khaleel Ahmed's spell in DC's IPL 2024 win vs CSK

Aakash Chopra has lauded Khaleel Ahmed for bowling a match-winning spell with the new ball in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Capitals set CSK a 192-run target after opting to bat first in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31. Khaleel then registered figures of 2/21 in four overs as the home team restricted Ruturaj Gaikwad and company to 171/6 to complete a 20-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Khaleel Ahmed, who hasn't played for India since 2019, for giving DC the early advantage during CSK's chase.

"When CSK got to bat, Khaleel shone. He bowled this tournament's first maiden. The ball was swinging both in and out. He has the ability to bowl at 135 to 138 kph and has a lot of upside as a left-arm pacer," he said (17:30).

"A lot of people forget that he has played for India and did well too. After that, he got injured, was out of the team, and then everyone forgot. Don't forget him because he is bowling well. He pushed the opposing team way back within the powerplay itself," the former India opener added.

Khaleel rocked CSK by dismissing both their openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra, in his first two overs. He was ably assisted by Mukesh Kumar (3/21 in three overs), who ran through the five-time champions' middle order by getting rid of Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi and Shivam Dube.

"I had said you should play Prithvi Shaw" - Aakash Chopra lauds DC opener's knock

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' innings, Aakash Chopra praised Prithvi Shaw for making the most of his opportunity and giving his team a flying start alongside David Warner.

"They hit at the start. David Warner was at one end and Prithvi Shaw played with him. I had said you should play Prithvi Shaw because he is a good player and that you were going in the wrong place and he should be given opportunities if you have retained him," he stated (15:30).

"You gave him a chance and they made the entire powerplay their own. David Warner at one end, who was hitting fours and sixes without any warning, and added a half-century against his name. Prithvi Shaw couldn't get his half-century but gave a wonderful start," the renowned commentator added.

Chopra also appreciated Rishabh Pant for putting all doubts about him to rest.

"Then Rishabh Pant came and went at a run-a-ball at the start but after that, his wagon also gathered pace. When he played his trademark one-handed shot while falling, you felt Rishabh Pant is back," he observed.

"One felt happy from the heart because there were even doubts at one stage whether he would be able to return to the ground, and whether he would be able to play so well when he returns. However, he kept aside all those doubts, the way he batted at the end," Chopra added.

Warner (52 off 35) and Shaw stitched together a 93-run opening partnership in just 9.3 overs. Pant then smashed a 32-ball 51 to ensure the Capitals posted a challenging target, which eventually proved enough.

