"A Match Maiden Heaven!"- Fans erupt after Shubman Gill hits his maiden IPL century in GT vs SRH clash in Ahmedabad

By Balakrishna
Modified May 15, 2023 22:30 IST
Fans hail Shubman Gill after his century on Monday.
Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 15, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SRH captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a three-ball duck in the very first over to give SRH a decent start. Nevertheless, Shubman Gill hit a flurry of boundaries and helped GT score briskly even after losing an early wicket.

Gill put on a 147-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan (47) and laid down a solid foundation for their side. Shubman looked in great rhythm in the first half of the innings as he found boundaries effortlessly at regular intervals and raced off to 50 in just 22 balls. He slowed down a bit against the older ball as SRH bowlers tightened their lines in the later part of the innings.

Marco Jansen dismissed Sai Sudharsan in the 15th over to give SRH a much-needed breakthrough. GT's batting line-up collapsed from there as they lost all the momentum created by the partnership between Gill and Sudharsan.

Shubman Gill also could not find boundaries at will as he did earlier in the innings. He crawled his way to a century in the 18th over and then departed in the final over, trying to hit a big shot. GT eventually managed to reach 188/9 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30 for Sunrisers.

Fans took note of Shubman Gill's knock against SRH and took to Twitter to express their opinions. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Just tried to use the boundary and wicket"- SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his 5-wicket haul vs GT

Speaking at the mid-innings break, SRH spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on his wonderful five-wicket haul spell, saying:

"When we were 16 down, we were thinking if we keep it close to 200, it'll be good. 189 seems great. If you can pick wickets, you can always stop the runs. But it's definitely a good batting track. [Plans in the second half] First over the ball did swing but it didn't in the second over much. In the last two overs, just tried to use the boundary and the wicket."

