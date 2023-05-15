Shubman Gill becomes the first player to complete 1000 runs for GT

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill became the first player to reach the 1000-run milestone for the franchise during the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

The 23-year-old achieved the milestone during his scintillating knock, reaching a half-century in just 22 deliveries.

Gill has been in supreme form over the last four seasons of the IPL, breaching the 400-mark on each occasion. In the ongoing season, Gill has already crossed the 500-run mark in 13 games at an average of 48.45 and a strike rate of 147.24

The elegant opener was instrumental in GT winning the title in their debut season a year ago, scoring 483 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 134.33.

Gill has been in scintillating form in 2023 for Team India, scoring close to 1000 runs at an average of 61.25 with five centuries across formats.

Shubman Gill is currently third in the Orange Cap list behind only Faf du Plessis and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I feel experience is what matters" - GT seamer Mohammed Shami ahead of the SRH clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Mohammed Shami spoke about experience and practice at the nets being the keys to success for a bowler or a batter ahead of the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 32-year-old has been in sensational form this season, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 19.16 and an economy rate of 7.74 runs per over.

Speaking ahead of the SRH game, Shami said:

"The more you play, the more you experience. The more you bowl, you become better with your lines and lengths, also as a batter you look good, I feel experience is what matters. The more you bowl and practice in the nets, it will show up in your game."

"When the ball swings, everyone is happy. When there is no swing, there is more need for control," he added. "I try to bowl close to the off-stump that time. I try to figure out what is the strong zone of the batter, I try to do something different to that. When you have played so many matches, you gain the ideas."

GT will look to seal a top-two spot in the points table with a victory against SRH, assuring themselves two cracks at qualifying for the finals for a second successive season.

After the game against SRH, the Gujarat Titans will finish the group stage with a mouth-watering contest against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore on Sunday, May 21.

