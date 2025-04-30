"A number 8 T20 batter at best" - Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja gets out for 17 at No.4 in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match 

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) plan to promote Ravindra Jadeja to No.4 backfired yet again as he was dismissed for 17 runs in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The left-handed batter showcased a bit more promise than his recent knocks, but could not make it count at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

Ad

Jadeja had to walk out to bat in the powerplay itself as CSK's opening combination failed to fire yet again. Reeling at 22-2, it was up to Jadeja and Sam Curran to salvage the rest of the powerplay. The home side could only score 36 runs in the first five overs, before Jadeja took on Harpreet Brar in the final overs of the fielding restrictions.

The all-rounder struck three boundaries off the first four balls, before nicking one to wicket-keeper Josh Inglis.

Ad

Trending

Fans failed to find the merit in persisting with the Jadeja No.4 experiment as the poor string of scores continues.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This man is beyond finished in batting," one user wrote.

"I'm not getting fooled by these fluke boundaries, Jadeja should be released," another tweet read.

"Jadeja is a number 8 T20 batter at best," one user posted.

CSK find a spark as Curran and Brevis take down spinners after Jadeja's dismissal

CSK were struggling at 48-3 after Jadeja's dismissal, but they have found a way to claw their way back into the contest through Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis. The overseas pair negotiated the early spin test right after the powerplay, managing to squeeze out 32 runs in three overs.

The pair continued to bat sensibly as Iyer had to bring back pace into the attack. The partnership is flourishing and well past the 50-run mark, as they attempt to bat well into the middle overs, giving the likes of Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni, a lucrative launching pad. At the time of writing, CSK are placed at 94-3 after 11 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More