Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni caught up with long-standing former teammate Suresh Raina on Saturday, May 6, after the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK registered a thumping six-wicket victory against their arch-rivals at the home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI batted first after losing the toss and could only reach 139/8 due to a top-order collapse. CSK then chased down the target in 17.4 overs on the back of collective contributions from their batters. MS Dhoni hit the winning runs in the end and gave a happy ending to his ardent fans in the stadium.

CSK took to their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni's activities after the conclusion of the match by sharing a photo. Dhoni can be seen having a friendly exchange with Suresh Raina. The Chennai franchise captioned the post:

Shoulder to Shoulder - A perfect 10! 🥹✨#CSKvMI #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛

"I think it was a very crucial game"- MS Dhoni after the victory against MI

Speaking at the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni reflected on the win and felt that it came at a crucial juncture for them, as there is an intense competition between the teams in the middle of the points table. He said:

"I think it was a very crucial game. If you see the middle part of the points table, it is stacked well. In T20 cricket, you need to have that cushion. It's not something we can get comfortable with because in the middle, 5/6 teams are on the same points. Last few games, the result have not gone in our favour so it is good to be on the winning side.

He added:

"Frankly, we were slightly doubtful. I wanted to bat first but the think tank together said that there are chances of rain. I was slightly outnumbered and decided to go with the majority. If there's some kind of a confusion, we sit and talk about it. Ultimately, we decide to go with the majority."

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 10 at the same venue.

