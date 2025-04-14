“A player like Rohit Sharma as an Impact Sub?” - Former India cricketer’s scathing attack after DC vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary lambasted the Mumbai Indians (MI) for not tapping into Rohit Sharma's leadership experience and prowess by featuring him only as an impact player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The opening batter has largely not been part of MI's proceedings on the field after being swapped out for a bowler after his duties with the bat.

Despite not being part of the unit tasked with defending the 206-run target, Rohit Sharma managed to grab the headlines. The former MI skipper from the dugout urged Karn Sharma to change the ball to counter the dew ahead of the 14th over, which instantly made a difference. The leg-spinner struck off the third ball of the over to dismiss Tristan Stubbs, and finished off his spell by dismissing KL Rahul in the 16th over.

His valuable tactical insight also made a difference during MI's away clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The veteran had advised the use of the slower bouncer against Nicholas Pooran, which was effective in dismissing the Orange Cap holder for just 12 runs.

Manoj Tiwary was baffled by how MI continues to use Rohit Sharma as just an impact sub while there are better candidates for the same in the form of Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma.

"How can you bring on a player like Rohit Sharma as an impact sub? Can Hardik Pandya not make any errors on the field, can he not err while making an on-field decision? You need an experienced leader to help him, right? Like Rohit Sharma. MI have two players who are only used as batters, Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma. You mean to say they have more captaincy experience than Rohit?" Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

Tilak Varma featured as an impact player since, during the 12-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He was retired-out during the run chase after a sluggish knock while battling an injury.

"There was more grip and turn once the ball was replaced" - Karn Sharma on the impact of Rohit Sharma's advice in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match

Karn Sharma, playing the first match of the season, proved to be the game changer for MI as he finished with figures of 3-36 off his four overs. The wrist-spinner picked up some key wickets in the second innings, and was adjudged player of the match for his efforts.

"KL Rahul's wicket was the turning point. There was no dew in the first innings. There was some in the second innings. The ball change helped. There was more grip and turn once the ball was replaced," Karn Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

MI will next face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 7.

