"A season of missed opportunities again"- Fans react after DC beat LSG in their final league match of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a 19-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2024 match on Tuesday, May 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It was also DC's final league match of the season.

They ended up with 14 points after 14 games, with a net run rate of -0.377. They are still alive in the playoff race, but their chances are slim and depend on multiple results going their way.

The Capitals batted first after losing the toss and managed to score 208/4 in 20 overs on the back of a collective effort from the batting unit. Abishek Porel (58), Tristan Stubbs (57), Shai Hope (38), and Rishabh Pant (33) chipped in with handy contributions to help their side reach a daunting total.

LSG then gave a tough fight in the chase, courtesy of blazing half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (61) and Arshad Khan (58). However, the duo did not receive any support from the other batters, which resulted in a 19-run loss for the Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals fans were delighted with their team's win on Tuesday. They took to X and reviewed DC's performance in IPL 2024 through their reactions. Here are some of them:

"Congratulations ! DC should introspect that why they broke d opening pair, which was clicking, in d last match and played David Warner who's completely out of form," a fan wrote.

"Certainly a session with lots of ups and downs and bounce back from terrible last season. Lots of positives and only team that truly depends on Indian bowling attack. Picked and backed Indian talents and they delivered. Abishek Porel & Rashik is a find from domestic," a fan wrote.

"We lost at the auction table really. We should have known who to back and plan accordingly. We lost so many games at the start, Rishab's captaincy is still a miss, he needs good guidance and the last match at RCB should have been won. Alas, a season of missed opportunities again," another fan wrote.

"Excellent Turnaround in the second half! Wish we could've qualified on our own but even if we don't, still @RishabhPant17 bhai can be proud of DC's effort. For the next season, try to retain the core (Pant, Axar, Kuldeep, Stubbs & Jake). Try to buyback Mukesh, Khaleel & Rasikh," a fan wrote.

"We started the season with a lot of hope"- DC captain Rishabh Pant after ending IPL 2024 league phase with win vs LSG

At the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant reflected on his team's performance in IPL 2024, saying:

"We started the season with a lot of hope, there has been the odd injury here and there, few ups and downs, as a franchise, you can't complain all the time."

Pant continued:

"You've got to make use of what you have. We were very close, though, we are still in contention for playoffs. There are some things you can control, some you can't. We would have had better chances of qualification had I played the previous match."

