"A six in every game" - Sunil Gavaskar on his expectation from MS Dhoni in IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar expects MS Dhoni to hit at least a six in every knock he plays in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The 17th edition of the prestigious league could be the last time Dhoni is seen in action playing for the Chennai Super Kings. The CSK skipper smashed 104 runs, including 10 sixes, at a strike rate of 182.45 in 12 innings in IPL 2023.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about his expectations from Dhoni in IPL 2024. He responded:

"A six in every game. A six, not six runs, that is what I am expecting. Every time he comes into bat, 14 innings, 14 sixes, it will be money's worth for me. It's naturally better if it's more than that."

Irfan Pathan urged the wicketkeeper-batter to bat up the order for CSK.

"I met MS Dhoni for two hours. We spoke and he was mostly standing for those two hours. So the pain that is generally there after surgery was not evident. He is looking slim. It's going to be an extremely special season. My heartfelt hope would be that he bats slightly up the order," the former India all-rounder elaborated.

Dhoni was bothered by pain in his left knee during IPL 2023. He underwent keyhole surgery later in the year and will hope to be at his full fitness in potentially his final season as a player.

"That's the way MS Dhoni likes it" - Irfan Pathan on the plethora of all-rounders in the CSK squad heading into IPL 2024

Rachin Ravindra was one of the all-rounders bought by CSK at the IPL 2024 auction. [P/C: Getty]

Irfan Pathan was further asked about the plethora of all-rounders in CSK's lineup. He replied:

"That's the way MS Dhoni likes it. MS Dhoni loves the guys who can do both the jobs, batting and bowling, you know those all-rounders. Always, even with the Indian team, he liked the batters who could bowl and so is the case with CSK as well."

The former CSK player picked the franchise's fielding as their biggest concern.

"So in terms of combination, they are pretty much sorted. The only thing they will have a little worry is in terms of fielding. They need to be wary of it because sometimes they go for experience and that's why the fresh legs aren't there. Fielding actually lets them down sometimes," Pathan said."

Pathan added that CSK's bowling on pitches like Mumbai and Mohali could be another concern area. He noted that their seam bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Choudhary are also injury-prone.

