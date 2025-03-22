“A very special potential opening batsman for us” - Ricky Ponting’s big statement on young batter in PBKS’ IPL 2025 squad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on young Indian batter Priyansh Arya, calling the 24-year-old 'a very special potential opening batsman' for the side.

Ad

Arya was picked by the franchise at the mega auction in November for ₹3.8 crore and amassed 325 runs for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, at a strike rate of 176.63.

"Priyansh Arya, I think, is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament. Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting," Ponting said at an event in New Chandigarh.

Ad

Trending

The 50-year-old former Australian captain, who was appointed by the franchise on a four-year contract in September 2024, also praised Mumbai batters Suyansh Shedge and Musheer Khan, singling out the latter for bringing in 'an infectious attitude' to the squad.

Shedge was part of the Mumbai squad which won the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while IPL 2025 will be Musheer's first tournament after recovering from a car accident in September last year.

"Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far. When I talk about energy and fun, another player that I am impressed with is Musheer Khan. He's brought a lot to the group already. He has got an infectious attitude, and around the training ground and around the team so far, he's been someone that I've really enjoyed working with," Ponting added.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting reunite at Punjab Kings after four years

New PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ponting have worked together as a captain-coach combination in the past with the Delhi Capitals. They took the franchise to a runners-up finish in 2020. The latter had said that he was desperate to work with Shreyas again, referring to him as 'one of the best players that I've worked with'.

Ad

"If you look back at the auction, I think it was pretty clear to everyone who I wanted as my captain. And we got what we wanted. I was desperate to work with Shreyas again. We had a great working relationship at Delhi over a long period of time. He's one of the best players that I've worked with. He's a great human being. He's an IPL-winning captain. You couldn't ask for much more," the three-time ODI World Cup winner said.

PBKS will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback