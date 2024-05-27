"A team that deserved to win this season" - KL Rahul posts heartwarming message after KKR win IPL 2024 title

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul shared a heartwarming message after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday, May 26. The Knight Riders defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to win the IPL 2024 trophy.

KKR finished atop the points table after the league stage with 20 points from 14 games. They then thrashed Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to book a berth in the final. Kolkata continued their clinical performance in the final to rout SRH to win their third IPL title.

Bowling first, they restricted Hyderabad to 113 in 18.3 overs, thanks to a three-wicket haul from Andre Russell. Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora also made significant contributions, picking up two wickets each. In response, Venkatesh Iyer smashed an unbeaten half-century to take the team home in just 10.3 overs.

Congratulatory messages poured in worldwide after KKR capped off a brilliant campaign by lifting their third IPL trophy. KL Rahul also joined the bandwagon to congratulate Shreyas Iyer and company for their emphatic victory.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rahul wrote:

"A team that was consistent throughout the tournament. A team that played an exciting brand of cricket. A team that deserved to win this season. Many congratulations @kkriders."

KL Rahul congratulates KKR. (Credit: Instagram)

How did KL Rahul and LSG perform in IPL 2024?

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants were one of the most consistent sides to enter IPL 2024. They reached the playoffs in both editions after joining the league in 2022.

LSG began their IPL 2024 campaign on a good note and were in a hunt for a playoff berth for most of the season. However, a couple of defeats towards the end of the league phase cost them a playoff spot. Lucknow finished the tournament with 14 points from as many games and had equal points to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side that finished fourth but fell short due to poor net run rate.

Although LSG didn't make it to the playoffs, Rahul had a stellar season with the bat. The right-handed batter aggregated 520 runs in 14 games at an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 136.12. He finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer of the season.

