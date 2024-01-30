"A walk in the village" - Yuzvendra Chahal poses with his wife Dhanashree at scenic farmland

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently photographed with his wife, Dhanashree Verma, at a beautiful village farmland. The cricket shared a few pictures from the outing on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 30, Chahal posted some pictures featuring Dhanashree, in which the two can be seen at a scenic farm.

Captioning the post, Chahal wrote

"Nature's therapy: a walk in the village 🌞."

On the cricketing front, Chahal has not been a regular feature in India's white-ball teams in the recent past. The crafty spinner last played a T20I in August 2023, while his most recent ODI appearance dates back to January 2023.

The 33-year-old was part of the Men in Blue's ODI squad for the three-match away from home series against South Africa last December. However, he failed to get a single game and was benched for all three fixtures.

"He is being ignored; I don’t know why" - Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from the national team

Yuzvendra Chahal does not seem to be in the national selectors' scheme of things for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. Harbhajan Singh, however, suggested that the spinner deserves to be part of the squad for the showpiece event. Singh said (via Hindustan Times):

"I would keep Yuzvendra Chahal ahead (for the first slot among spinners). He is being ignored; I don’t know why. I don’t think he knows as well. But even today, I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country. And I don’t think there is a braver spinner than him. He has a very sharp mind."

With 96 wickets from 79 innings at an economy rate of 8.19, Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will continue to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team.

