"Aaj raat 2 baje tak piyega GG"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's thumping win vs KKR in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a clinical seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of IPL 2024 on Monday, April 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK occupy the fourth position in the points table with six points from five games.

KKR batted first in the contest after losing the toss and reached 137/9 at the end of the first innings.

Sunil Narine (27), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24), and Shreyas Iyer (34) got starts for the visiting team in the batting department but failed to convert them into big scores, which hurt their side's chances of posting a challenging total. Ravindra Jadeja (3/18), Tushar Deshpande (3/33), and Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) starred for CSK in the bowling department.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock for CSK, steering his side safely to the target with a sensible knock of 67* (58). As there was no required run rate pressure, Gaikwad took his time on a slow surface and brought up his maiden half-century in IPL as captain.

Gaikwad finished the match with a four in the 18th over in the company of MS Dhoni (1*). Daryl Mitchell (25) and Shivam Dube (28) played supporting roles in the batting unit.

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring match between CSK and KKR in IPL 2024 on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The wicket was little tricky"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after victory vs KKR in IPL 2024 encounter

At the post-match presentation, Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the win and said:

"Little bit of nostalgia for me. My first IPL fifty as captain, Mahi bhai was there with me in the end. The wicket was little tricky but didn't want the youngsters to put under pressure. It was a 150 160 wicket. Thought it was not was a six hitting pitch. I think it is what we have been following. Jaddu always comes after the powerplay and gives us momentum."

Gaikwad further added:

"To be honest with this team I don't really need to tell anything in the bowling or the fielding department. Everyone is in a good headspace and Mahi bhai and Fleming are there. It wasn't a slow start. In T20 there can be times when you can nick off. Today it was perfect where I could have taken my time a bit."

PBKS will host SRH at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in the next match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday (April 9).