"Aaj ruk ja, kal kohli vs ganguly me maara maari kara dena"- Top 10 funny memes after GT thrashes RR in a one-sided match in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) comprehensively by nine wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 5. They now have 14 points in their account from 10 games and sit firmly at the top of the points table.

It was a complete mismatch tonight as GT overpowered RR in all departments and handed them a humiliating defeat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Earlier in the night, RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first.

Rashid Khan (3/14) bamboozled the Royals batters with his spin wizardry. Noor Ahmad complemented his senior Afghan spin twin perfectly with a tight two-wicket spell. As a result, RR got bundled out meekly for 118 in 17.5 overs. Sanju Samson (30) was the top scorer for the home team on the fateful day.

In response, Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (41) gave a solid start to GT with their 71-run opening partnership during the chase. Yuzvendra Chahal broke the stand in the 10th over by dismissing Gill, but it was a bit too late for RR by then. Captain Hardik Pandya came in and went all guns blazing as he smashed three sixes and as many fours to finish the chase in a hurry.

Speaking after the game, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said:

"We had a very tough night today. We did have a really good powerplay to start with but we lost our way in the middle. Our bowlers having 120-odd to defend found it tough. Their bowlers bowled a really good line and length on this wicket and we struggled to get those runs."

He added:

"If you keep on losing wickets in the middle-overs there is nothing much you can do in this format. You can't go too deep into it since we have a game in one night. But we definitely have to check if we are playing good cricket. In this tournament you don't win games by just playing good cricket. We need to pull our socks up and we are very hungry to do well."

GT vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring encounter in IPL 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Friday. They expressed their reactions in the form of intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

GT will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 7. RR, meanwhile, will clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 7 as well.

Poll : 0 votes