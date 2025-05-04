"Aaj tak wahaan fielder dekha hai kabhi?" - MS Dhoni calls out teammate's lack of concentration during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was unhappy with pacer Khaleel Ahmed during the team's IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3. The left-arm seamer got an earful from his captain after he moved away from his fielding position.

The incident took place in the 11th over of the RCB innings. A frustrated Dhoni made a sarcastic remark after seeing Khaleel standing at an unusual spot. The CSK captain's comment was caught on the stump microphone and later went viral on social media

Dhoni was heard saying:

"Khaleel, aaj tak wahaan fielder dekha hai kabhi? [Khaleel, have you ever seen anyone fielding there]."

You can watch the clip below:

CSK suffered a heartbreaking two-run defeat to RCB in the Southern Derby, failing to chase a 214-run target. Khaleel had a dismal outing with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-0-65-0. He leaked 33 runs from his third over, bowling the most expensive over by a CSK bowler in the league's history.

"I will take the blame" - MS Dhoni on CSK's two-run loss to RCB

Opener Ayush Mhatre and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put CSK in a commanding position with a stunning 114-run partnership for the fourth wicket. MS Dhoni walked out to bat in the 17th over after Mhatre departed for 94 (48 balls) and Dewald Brevis bagged a golden duck.

CSK needed 42 from 21 balls when Dhoni came to the crease. The seasoned campaigner failed to take his team home, perishing after contributing 12 runs in eight balls.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni blamed himself for his team's loss. The 43-year-old said:

"When I went in to bat, looking at the kind of balls that were bowled, I should have pulled it off. So, I will take the blame. Other than that, Romario Shepherd's knock at the end. We need to execute our yorkers better. If you miss the yorker, it has to be a low full toss at best.

"Somebody like a Pathirana, if he cannot land a yorker, he can go for a bouncer with the pace he has got. Ayush Mhatre batted really well. It is one of the games where we batted well as a unit. It was one area where we were slightly behind (in the season). But today we did well."

MS Dhoni and Co. are already out of the playoffs race. The five-time champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table, with two wins from 11 outings.

