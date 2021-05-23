"I personally don't think so" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's chances of winning T20 World Cup without AB de Villiers

Aakash Chopra has said the absence of AB de Villiers has further diminished South Africa's slim chances of winning the 2021 T20 World Cup.

De Villiers recently told Mark Boucher that he would not be playing for South Africa again. The Proteas great's excellent form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 had earlier rekindled hopes of his return to the national setup.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher explains why AB de Villiers turned down a return to international cricket 🇿🇦🏏#SouthAfrica #AbDeVilliers pic.twitter.com/hnyIn7SehB — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 19, 2021

While responding to a fan question in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra almost ruled out South Africa as a T20 World Cup contender in the absence of AB de Villiers.

"The chances of their progressing would have been better if AB de Villiers was there but if he is not there, it is impossible to get a player of his quality. The team still has good players but is it a team that can win the World Cup, I personally don't think so," said Chopra.

While acknowledging that South Africa can upset a few teams, the former India player pointed out that the side might be found wanting on the slightly slower and spin-friendly tracks.

"This team can do well, trouble a few people and spoil other teams' parties but they might not be able to win the World Cup because wherever it happens, whether in India or the UAE, I have my reservations with regards to their chances to win the tournament in these conditions," added Chopra.

While AB de Villiers has ruled himself out, South Africa have also not picked some of their experienced players like Faf du Plessis and Chris Morris for the T20I series against West Indies and Ireland. The Proteas team would be weakened further if such accomplished players are not in their scheme of things for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Along with AB De Villiers & Faf Du Plessis, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir are also not there for the T20Is against Ireland and West Indies. Cricket South Africa not playing their best players, especially against West Indies in T20Is is a huge concern & setback, it may cost them. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 18, 2021

"South Africa did not win when AB de Villiers was there as well" - Aakash Chopra

South Africa have never won an ODI or T20I World Cup

Aakash Chopra also highlighted that some of the best South African sides in the past have failed to win a World Cup.

"The first thing is whether they can win the World Cup is a big question. They did not win when AB de Villiers was there as well. They play well but something happens when they come for an ICC trophy," said Chopra.

While admitting that one can never rule out a team, the 43-year-old signed off by stating that South Africa do not seem to have a side that can go the full distance.

"At this point in time, the team is not that good. Let's be fair, don't count them out. They are a good team, they fight but they are also a team that struggles at the end and chokes at times. They don't really know how to close the big moments. That problem has been there with this team," observed Chopra.

South Africa are likely to field a young and rather inexperienced side in the T20 World Cup, with Temba Bavuma at the helm of affairs. It would certainly be a tall ask for them to win their maiden World Cup in unfamiliar conditions.