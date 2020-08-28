Aakash Chopra picks the 4 overseas players who should be part of RCB's playing XI in IPL 2020

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that he would opt for Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris as the four overseas players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team for IPL 2020.

The reputed commentator made these observations while responding to viewer questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra was asked if RCB should play Aaron Finch or both Moeen Ali and Chris Morris, considering the death bowling issues in the past. He responded that he would pick all three of them, along with AB de Villiers, as the four overseas players in his RCB playing XI.

"I feel you can play all three. You can play Finch as opener, AB de Villiers as a batsman, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris. These will be my four overseas players in the RCB team I would like to make."

Aakash Chopra reckoned that RCB have enough Indian spin-bowling options with Moeen Ali complementing Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. He observed that the franchise has good Indian pacers as well, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj in their squad.

"You have enough Indian spin and Moeen Ali will also give some overs of spin. You have a lot of Indian pacers, you have Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj - you have enough."

Aakash Chopra on RCB's probable batting order

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would as usual be the backbone of the RCB batting lineup

Aakash Chopra opined that RCB should open with Aaron Finch in all their matches with Parthiv Patel or Devdutt Padikkal as the other opener.

"If you are an RCB fan, I would say that you play Aaron Finch in all the matches and open with him. There you can go for either Parthiv or Devdutt Padikkal as the opener along with Finch, that is something you may have to decide."

The former KKR player believes that RCB have a good batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Chris Morris following the openers.

"Virat Kohli at 3, AB de Villiers at 4 and Moeen Ali at 5. It sounds very good. At No.6, you will have Shivam Dube and then you have Chris Morris. So their batting is also looking good."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Virat Kohli-led side is likely to perform well this year.

"I am feeling that this team is good this year and that they would be doing well."

RCB are still looking for their maiden IPL title, having finished as the runners-up on three occasions. Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn and Isuru Udana are the other foreign players they could opt for if the need arises.